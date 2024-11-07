'Starstruck' alum Iwa Moto embraces new entrepreneur identity via live-selling

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-turned-entrepreneur Iwa Moto is enjoying her new life as a businesswoman after tapping into the significant usage of TikTok Shop.

Moto joined TikTok Shop in March 2023, and within two months, saw her weekly revenue rise by 1,300%. As of writing, she has more than a a million followers and nearly 8 million likes on her TikTok account.

During the first of this year, Moto hosted more than 180 live-selling events where she interacted with followers in real-time, answered questions, and shared product recommendations, attracting millions of views in the process to help grow her business each session.

According to Moto, joining TikTok Shop was a chance to "embrace her authenticity and share her love for products with a community that inspires her every day."

"This platform has allowed me to express my creativity and engage in something I truly enjoy. Each live session brings new energy and excitement, fueling my drive to explore innovative ways to connect my passion with my audience," she said. "It's a powerful reminder that pursuing what you love can lead to unexpected fulfillment and success."

Franco Aligaen, Marketing Lead for TikTok Shop Philippines, said Moto's success is an example of how creators can leverage TikTok Shop to grow their own businesses, "Her innovative approach demonstrates the incredible potential of social commerce."

Beyond using the platform's features, Moto's organic success can be found in her audience engagement through the authentic content she puts up.

From starting out endorsing perfumes and fragrances, Moto expanded her partnerships to other beauty personal care items, as well as under fashion, lifestyle, and electronics. To date these collaborations have exceeded 40 in number.

One live-selling event for Infinix products saw Moto earn over $30,000 (P1.75 million) in a single session, one of her highest gross merchandise values.

"This platform has transformed my passion into a thriving business, proving that when you embrace your true self and work hard, anything is possible," Moto ended. "Every challenge has taught me the value of resilience and creativity. I am excited to continue this journey, inspiring others to chase their dreams."

Iwa entered showbiz via the third season of GMA-7's artista search "Starstruck" in 2005.

