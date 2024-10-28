Avon Philippines expands focus on health, unaffected by U.S. bankruptcy, suits

MANILA, Philippines — Avon Philippines and other markets outside of the USA are reportedly not affected by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed by Avon Products Inc. (API), the owner of the Avon brand in the United Kingdom, Europe and Latin America, last August reportedly due to 386 talc-related lawsuits that have resulted in over $1 billion (over P58 trillion) in debt.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com following the launch of the reformulated Anew anti-aging solutions in Makati City, Avon Philippines Communications Head Marion Limlengco said, “You know the bankruptcy issue, Chapter 11, we’ve heard about this, right? Avon Products Inc., it’s a holding company, they filed this Chapter 11. We’d like to make it clear that it really does not affect any of the operations of the Avon market outside US, and so of course, that includes the Philippines.”

Local growth plans

In fact, according to her, Avon Philippines is eyeing “a new era of growth.”

“We’re really trying to accelerate growth,” she said, divulging that they have “exciting plans” for one of the categories where the brand claims to be “no. 1”: intimate apparel.

Apart from intimate apparel, the company’s local arm also claims to hold the top spot in cream deodorant and face color, which is why these are the company’s core focuses, said Avon Philippines General Manager Vanee Gosiengfiao, who officially joined the company last August 1.

At the same exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Gosiengfiao said the company is not yet no. 1 but is leading locally in face care, fragrances and lotions.

Quality, safety

When it comes to talc-based products, she said, “All of our products are quality-tested, clinically proven. So you can be assured that the Avon brand name and everything on it is a safe, quality product.”

“Of course, other products would have talc, right? But the question is asbestos. That’s the harmful ingredient,” Limlengco said.

Photo release Avon Philippines turns over a P1-million donation to Philippine Cancer Society in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October 2024.

“So we’re really happy to guarantee that our products don’t contain those harmful asbestos. So, as Vanee said, since every product has the Avon name, we make sure that we undergo rigorous testing. As you know, we have R&D (research and development). We have all these scientists that are really backing our innovation. So it’s a really huge investment for us – innovation and R&D.”

Breast health

Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Avon Philippines recently staged a Pink Parade for Breast Cancer Awareness in Ortigas Center, Pasig City, headlined by brand ambassadors and celebrities such as Heart Evangelista, Kyline Alcantara, Enchong Dee, and Miss Universe Philippines queens Chelsea Manalo, Alexie Brooks, Ahtisa Manalo, Tarah Valencia, and Cyrille Payumo.

According to Avon Philippines, breast cancer remains as the most commonly occurring cancer in women worldwide. In 2022, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with the disease, with 670,000 recorded deaths. In the Philippines, where breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, the brand aims to strengthen its commitment to promoting early detection, awareness, and education.

According to the brand’s latest Boob Census, a comprehensive study conducted by the global beauty brand every year, of 7,000 women across seven countries, including the Philippines, only 45% of women feel confident identifying signs of breast cancer — down from 47% in 2023. Just 12% of women are learning breast self-checks from family, a decrease from 20% last year.

But according to the report, there is also growing hope: more young women are becoming proactive about their health. Among women aged 18 to 24 with a family history of breast cancer, 27% are now getting tested for genetic mutations, up from 20% the previous year, reflecting a new wave of empowered women across the globe feeling confident in their knowledge of breast health.

Apart from awareness, Avon Philippines helps raise funds for the benefit of The Philippine Cancer Society, a long-standing partner of Avon in the mission to fight breast cancer in the country.

“Looking good on the outside starts with feeling healthy on the inside," Joanna Newark, Avon Global’s Chief Storyteller and breast cancer survivor, said in a statement.

"Between juggling work, supporting family, being a friend, daughter, sister, or mother, our busy lives can make it easy to overlook or prioritize looking after our health, but it’s crucial that we take the time to check in with ourselves."