‘Maraming pagtatalo’: SB19 on managing their own company, careers

MANILA, Philippines — When SB19 was formed in 2018 with the debut single “Tilaluha,” the members Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh and Justin were managed by South Korea group ShowBT, from where the pop team got the “SB” in its name. The members were trainees from ShowBT’s talent search since 2016 for members of a new Filipino boy band.

Almost a year ago, in October 1, SB19 formed its own company, 1Z Entertainment, which manages the group and its new girl group, YGIG (You Go I Go). Currently, SB19’s “Pinuno” or leader Pablo Nase sits as 1Z’s Chief Executive Officer, with Justin’s older brother Julian “Yani” de Dios as Chief Operating Officer.

In an interview with Philstar.com at their McDonald’s fan meet in Manila last Saturday, Pablo admitted that managing themselves and being independent artists are not always sweet.

“Nakakapagod din,” he said, his face showing how tired they were.

“Mahirap po na mga artists din po kami tapos kami rin ‘yung may-ari, so parang parati s’yang conflict,” Josh professed, “Sometimes, we have to determine if we are currently wearing the management hat, or the artist hat.”

SB19 members might always seem in harmony together and in high spirits, but Josh confessed that they also argued a lot behind closed doors.

“Maraming pagtatalo pero I think, ‘yun ‘yung nagpapa-grow sa amin,” he said.

Now that 1Z is nearing its anniversary, the group pondered on what they and their company want to contribute to the music industry.

“Kahit noon pa man, gusto na namin pagandahin, kung baga, i-break ‘yung norm… From the get-go palang, gusto namin magbago ‘yung industriya, mas lumakas ‘yung suporta sa musikang Pilipino at mas makilala tayo, makatulong sa ekonomiya,” Josh declared.

For those aspiring to become the next P-pop sensation like SB19, his advice is: “S’yempre po, bukod sa pagsunod, dapat magkaroon din sila ng goals. Hindi lang sa pagsasarili, pero sa pangkalahatan. Tsaka s’yempre, ‘wag susuko talaga. Actually, karamihan, kung hindi lahat ng artists, 80 to 90% palang ng paghihirap, doon na sumusuko. So kung ako sa kanila, ‘wag nila masyado tignan ‘yung resulta. Mas tignan nila ‘yung proseso.”

