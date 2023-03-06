^

Women's Month: Filipina Airbnb hosts ranked second highest in the world

Jap Tobias - Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 10:31am
Women's Month: Filipina Airbnb hosts ranked second highest in the world
From left: Airbnb Senior Communications Manager for Southeast Asia Cheryl Tay, Philippine Commission on Women Gender and Development representative Anne Jeaneth Casalme, Quezon City Mayor Maria Josefina "Joy" Belmonte, Airbnb's Head of Public Policy for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan Mich Goh, Philippine Coast Guard officer and renowned mountaineer Noelle Wenceslao and Airbnb Host and content creator Colleen Vidal
MANILA, Philippines — A new report from vacation rental platform Airbnb named the Philippines the second most female-powered hosting community in the world, next to New Zealand.

The latest data indicated that women are continuously taking up more space in this segment of the tourism and hospitality industry, now making up about 66% of the total Airbnb hosts in the Philippines — four points higher than the 62% recorded in 2021.

"Women Hosts are playing an increasingly pivotal role in the travel and tourism sector, especially in the Philippines. We are heartened to see more and more women open their homes to travelers and provide the authentic hospitality that Filipinos are renowned for," said Mich Goh, Airbnb's head of public policy for Southeast Asia.

"As more Pinays step up to lead our Host communities and share hosting tips with one another, we remain committed to supporting and growing our Pinay Host community and ensuring that their roles in contributing to the industry are recognized," Goh continued.

Women mean business

Julia and Marjorie Barretto (left) and parts of the Bulacan villa
During Airbnb's #WomenInTravel dialogue last February 28, it was revealed that Filipina hosts on the platform collectively made over P2.5 billion in 2022.

This participation of Filipinos– especially Filipinas – in hosting, Airbnb said, is increasingly contributing to the country's tourism economy by welcoming travelers into their homes and employing fellow women to support them in their daily operations.

In Metro Manila, for example, there's said to be a growing sense of community among Filipina hosts as they support each other by exchanging ideas and tips on how they could maintain, manage and grow their respective properties and businesses.

According to the vacation rental platform, Filipina women who venture into hosting come from diverse backgrounds; some are under 30 years old and helping their parents welcome guests, while others are mothers hosting to make extra income.

Even Filipina showbiz personalities have been turning their properties into homestays for travelers, such as Marjorie and Julia Barreto's River Garden Rest House in Bulacan, Zsa Zsa Padilla's Casa Esperanza in Quezon and Yassi Pressman's Redkey Lakehouse in Canada.

Airbnb said that apart from being innately warm and hospitable, Filipinas' growing entrepreneurial mindset is also why many women have found a significant financial opportunity in hosting at a time when the cost of living expenses is rising. 

In 2022, a survey showed that many hosts venture into hosting to earn money to help cover the rising cost of living. About two out of five hosts said they host to earn money to make ends meet, while over 50 percent said they host to earn extra spending money.

Empowering women in tourism, hospitality

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte during the #WomenInTravel Dialogue of Airbnb last February 28.
Apart from women making up about two-thirds of the host community in the country, the same report showed that 56% of all solo traveler nights in 2022 were booked by women, suggesting that more Filipinas are now empowered enough to go on a travel adventure on their own.

On the role of the government in empowering women in the travel industry, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte mentioned that travel should be made as inclusive as possible, and governments should create spaces where women can participate, thrive and be treated equally as other persons. 

"What we have to do is break stereotypes that prevent women from breaking out of their comfort zones and becoming themselves in contributing to the wider world," Belmonte said.

The local chief executive highlighted initiatives in QC that push women's participation further in the travel industry, including the institution of accessible hotlines for the safety of women tourism travelers, the city's focus on farm tourism that creates employment opportunities for women, as well as the development of the city's film tourism that gives space to women and LGBT creatives.

Belmonte also told members of the media that the city is now looking into new types of tourism, such as street food tourism, where they would onboard and train women food entrepreneurs.

"Quezon City is committed to ensuring that every woman is recognized, empowered and celebrated through various initiatives that promote economic empowerment, equality in business and livelihood opportunities for all genders, including women tourism entrepreneurs," she expressed.

