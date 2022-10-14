Julia, Marjorie Barretto open Bulacan villa on Airbnb, to personally tour visitors

MANILA, Philippines — The Barrettos are all set to welcome Christmas. They are opening wide the doors of their luxurious family villa in Calumpit, Bulacan, to those who want to book it for Airbnb purposes.

Marjorie Barretto and daughter Julia announced that they will host guests in their River Garden Rest House on three succeeding weekends starting October 15. They will tour guests on their favorite spots around the villa and its nearby attractions on October 15, 22 and 29. The rest house, which can accommodate up to 16 persons, costs P25,000 a night. It is an hour’s drive from Metro Manila.

“The River Garden Rest House is extremely dear to our family and holds so many precious memories for us. I am incredibly happy to now share this special space with the world through Airbnb, and for more guests throughout the Philippines and overseas to enjoy our Filipino hospitality and rejuvenating probinsya life. I look forward to many more families and friends creating their own meaningful moments here and enjoying the rest house,” said Marjorie.

The nature-inspired getaway has four big bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a large private pool, outdoor dining area and lounge, fully-equipped open kitchen with grill, and a gazebo with scenic views of Angat River. Guests can buy the day’s catch from nearby fishermen and eat it for dinner.

Marjorie bought the villa 20 years ago. She has since restored and given it an old world charm and modern Filipino vibe. Pawid roofs, bamboo, and capiz shell windows make the house stand out even more. Every room boasts precious antiques, furniture, accessories and heritage paintings Marjorie inherited from her mom.

“One of my favorite things to do is spend a quiet afternoon in the shade of the gazebo, watching the river waters glisten under the sun. It’s always heartwarming seeing our family spend the day in different corners of the house, either cooped up with a book, engrossed in conversation, or dipping in the pool. I am thrilled to be supporting my mom in sharing this space with more families, and we hope our guests will enjoy and care for this space as much as we do,” stated Julia.

Starting today, interested guests can make a request to book at www.airbnb.com/h/rivergardenresthouse, along with a message introducing themselves and detailing their request, including their travel companions and why they are interested to stay. Guests must have a verified Airbnb profile, a history of positive reviews, and be 18+ to request to book.

