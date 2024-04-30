'Born to bloom': Company behind Kojie.san expands to include pet products, e-commerce site

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty Elements Ventures Inc. (BEVI), makers of the best-selling brand Kojie.san, recently held a spectacular “coming of age” celebration in the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Manila Hotel.

BEVI was the first to introduce the commercial use of kojic acid in the Philippines. As per health.com, “Kojic acid is a skin-lightening ingredient dermatologists recommend for reducing dark spots (hyperpigmentation) and uneven skin tone. When added to soaps and cleansers, kojic acid soap is typically applied to the face or hands and washed off. Over time, using kojic acid soap may help fade sun damage, acne scars, and other hyperpigmentation.”

“When this company started 18 years ago, it was only a seed of an idea. An idea to challenge myself to share a part in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. I wanted to create a legacy reinforcing one another and an organization creating a story of new mindsets. But when an idea takes roots here, in the hearts and minds of people who believe in it–it WILL grow,” stated Jazz Burila, president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BEVI, during her rousing opening remarks.

“And so we have. Even in the harshest of conditions. Even through a global pandemic, Even when others in the same climate struggled to survive. We thrived, stretching upwards toward the sun. Showing the world our beauty. Showing the world that. We were born to bloom,” added Burila.

From a single seed that grew into a revolutionary product; BEVI “continued to innovate, deliver excellent products, and expand its portfolio,” reaching success beyond beauty, skincare, and wellness.

On its grand evening on April 16, BEVI revealed its blueprint for what lies ahead. In-between lively musical numbers -- and with overflowing food for its suppliers and business partners -- the company’s top officials unleashed their newest innovative products.

Kelcey Chua, senior brand manager, Kojie.san, said: “The definition of beauty never stops evolving, and Kojie.san continues to widen its horizon.to ignite the power within you to lead. As beauty's narrative unfolds endlessly, Kojie-san stretches its boundaries to awaken your inner self.

“Welcoming our newest breakthrough, Diamond Skin by Kojie.san, a rejuvenating set that presents a symphony of restorative treasures, designed to manifest the glow within you, a force that keeps evolving to unleash your inner radiance.

“And for beauty that goes beyond skin deep, Life by Kojie.san lets your inner glow flourish.

"For you see... Beauty isn't a destination, it's a journey of exploration. With Kojie.san, you're in charge of the path, defining and redefining your own kind of beautiful, every step of the way.”

Michel Almonte, brand manager, Happy Bites, said: “As we take care of ourselves, we never forget to take care of our companions and second best friends. Today, we are proud to unveil Happy Bites by Top2Tail—a brand born out of love, dedication, and a passion for pets.

“With Happy Bites, our mission is simple. To become the partner in the incredible journey of pet pawrenthood, and to provide dogs with the wholesome, delicious meals they deserve. "Happy Bites" is more than just dog food; every bowl is filled with love, nutrition, and the promise of many more moments.”

Angelo Angeles, marketing director, BEVI, for Defensil, said: "Defensil Anti-Bacterial is not just soap; it symbolizes our unwavering promise to safeguard and protect your family. We introduce a formidable ally against germs, offering 48 hours of advanced odor protection and setting a benchmark as the first antibacterial soap endorsed by the Philippine Society for Microbiology."

Jean Thor Renzo Mutuc, general manager, Basic Integrated Global Inc. (BIGI), said: “I’m excited to talk about our next big journey that will fulfill market demands and sculpt new paradigms in digital marketing, e-commerce, and global reach. As my mother highlighted in her opening speech, ‘...the seed continues to flourish...branching out into new businesses...with every sprout of innovation...new possibilities emerge!’

“I am pleased to introduce and unveil—with genuine excitement!— our bold new chapter: Basic Integrated Global Inc.

“As the world shifts, our company is poised to redefine industry benchmarks for superiority, showcasing the strength of our achievements and expanding beyond what we’ve known.”

Patricia Gregorio, BIGI E-commerce and digital marketing manager, said: “Welcome to the future of e-commerce! Our platform is built on the principle that collaboration and connection can transform the world of retail and revolutionize the way we shop and interact in the digital age. By putting customers at the forefront of our operation, we aim to create a seamless online shopping environment where technology complements the human experience.

“In addition to our comprehensive range of products, we have dedicated online stores for curated beauty, personal care, and household goods, ensuring that every customer can explore and find their ideal beauty solutions and daily essentials.”

Jazmine Estorninos, global sales manager, BIGI, said: “Hindi natin maikakaila na sa bawat sulok ng mundo, mayroong Pilipino. Kahit saan, kahit kailan.”

"For years, the Filipino market has been our stronghold not just in the country but all over the world, fueling our growth while driving us to innovate and expand globally. But that doesn’t end there. What drives us further is our passion to continuously introduce our brands worldwide and reach new horizons while catering to the needs of each consumer in every part of the world–in every region, in every country.

“As we look to the future, the opportunities for innovation and expansion become limitless where the potential for growth knows no bounds. At our company, we stand poised to seize the future and watch our endeavors flourish and bloom in the global arena.”

Jun Matos, corporate managing director for sales and operations, said: “We just unveiled our latest launches spanning from personal care to pet care, from the expansion of the Kojie-San brand to the introduction of new brands – new innovations, the best in their class.

“This journey, our dreams, and the drive to achieve them must continue - to bring value to our customers’ lives, in every household, and to be a reliable partner for all. The future is unstoppable, and so are we. We will always be ready, seizing every opportunity that will bring us further and beyond our shared vision. To be part of the unfolding chapters, to stay ahead – this is our commitment. We are all born to bloom! Cheers to the future!”

