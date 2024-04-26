Chavit Singson, Manny Pacquiao visit South Korea to look for e-vehicles, beauty products

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson and former Senator Manny Pacquiao recently visited South Korea to build bilateral ties to help boost the livelihoods of people in South Korea and the Philippines.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, the two long-time friends have been searching for business opportunities.

Singson and Pacquiao believed that manpower exchange for cosmetics manufacturing is a good business.

“Korean beauty products are very good and popular in the Philippines,” Singson said.

“In the future, we can develop and strengthen our relationship between the Philippines and Korea and we can exchange manpower and vice versa. If we are going to bring the Philippines here to work then we can also bring Korean people to work in the Philippines,” he added.

Singson also said that he's looking for electric vehicles in Korea to bring to the Philippines.

“The major purpose of our trip here is about (bringing in) electric vehicles to the Philippines,” he said.

“We now have partners in Korea to develop the modernization program, by building electric vehicles in Korea to provide to our drivers, which they can afford,” he added.

