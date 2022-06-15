^

Business

Airbnb survey: Hosts use income to cover rising costs

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 15, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Global hospitality platform Airbnb has proven itself essential for many hosts and guests alike in the Philippines amid economic challenges such as soaring inflation.

A new survey by Airbnb showed that income earned through hosting has helped hosts in the Philippines navigate higher prices.

It found that almost half of the hosts surveyed said one of the reasons they host is to earn money to help cover the rising cost of living.

Against the backdrop of higher prices for everyday goods, the survey showed that nearly 60 percent of hosts surveyed in the Philippines said they use the income earned through hosting to buy food and other necessities that have become more expensive.

Airbnb said hosts also use the income they earned from the platform to help pay for housing and home improvement needs, with more than a third of them saying the income they earned through hosting has helped them stay afloat at the height of the pandemic lockdowns in 2021.

Of that group, over 50 percent said hosting helped them avoid foreclosure or eviction, Airbnb said.

Almost half of the hosts surveyed also indicated that they used the money earned through hosting to improve their homes.

Nearly two out of five hosts said they host to earn money to make ends meet, while over 50 percent said they host to earn extra spending money.

About 60 percent, meanwhile, said they host to earn money to grow their business.

Airbnb said hosts surveyed also indicated that they expect income earned through hosting would become more important, with almost half saying they expect to become more reliant on host income in the next 12 months.

In terms of guests, the survey found that in the Philippines, more than a third of those surveyed said they stayed at an Airbnb listing to travel and work remotely.

It also showed that almost 30 percent of guests in the country indicated that if staying at an Airbnb listing was not an option, they would have probably or definitely changed their length of stay.

According to Airbnb, approximately 35 percent surveyed stated they definitely or probably would not have visited the neighborhood in which they stayed if a listing was not available.

Airbnb said the pandemic has changed the way people travel globally, as millions of people have become more flexible.

In a trend that began last year and has continued into the first quarter, guests are staying longer, essentially living on Airbnb.

Globally, Airbnb said long-term stays were at an all-time high in the first quarter, which was more than double the size from the same quarter in 2019.

The surveys were based on 220 Airbnb listings booked in the Philippines between June 1 and Dec. 31 last year, and of 250 Airbnb home guests who booked a listing in the Philippines between the same period, and were surveyed between Feb. 17 and March 31.

AIRBNB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cebu Pacific ramps up flights to Singapore

Cebu Pacific ramps up flights to Singapore

By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Budget airline Cebu Pacific announced that it is adding flights to Singapore from two of its largest hubs, Manila and Ce...
Business
fbtw
'Consumer apps to remain king among Filipinos within two years'

'Consumer apps to remain king among Filipinos within two years'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Expect consumer-centric apps to remain the public's darling in two years amid a burgeoning startup scene in the Philippines....
Business
fbtw

Over P7 billion investments seen from new Philippines-UAE agreement

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Over P7 billion worth of investments are expected to be generated with the signing of the Philippines and United Arab Emirates of an investment promotion and protection agreement.
Business
fbtw
Peso skids past P53:$1 level to hit a fresh 3-year low

Peso skids past P53:$1 level to hit a fresh 3-year low

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The peso continued its retreat on mas it sank past the P53-per-dollar level on Monday.
Business
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;Infrastructure spending cut harmful to recovery, competitiveness&rsquo;

‘Infrastructure spending cut harmful to recovery, competitiveness’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance said cutting infrastructure spending would narrow the budget deficit in the short term, but may...
Business
fbtw
Easing COVID-19 curbs reignites illicit cigarette trade in Philippines

Easing COVID-19 curbs reignites illicit cigarette trade in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
As cigarette prices go up every year due to mounting taxes, smugglers are having a field day in far-flung areas particularly...
Business
fbtw
PLDT unfazed by new competition, technologies

PLDT unfazed by new competition, technologies

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. welcomes potential new industry players as well as new technologies that will make its way to the local...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee continues international expansion

Jollibee continues international expansion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Jollibee Group, a Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, will continue with its sustained and aggressive international...
Business
fbtw
PSEi bucks regional slump amid US bear market

PSEi bucks regional slump amid US bear market

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Blue chip stocks staged a recovery yesterday, although the overall market remain, depressed as regional equities slumped following...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with