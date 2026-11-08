Clear direction, strong relationships mark Year of the Fire Sheep

Feng shui master Marites Allen said that in the Year of the Fire Sheep in 2027, what matters is choosing a clear direction and building something that will last.

MANILA, Philippines – According to Marites Allen, regarded as the Philippines’ “Feng Shui Queen,” the arrival of 2027, the Year of the Fire Sheep, is an opportunity “to look beyond traditional annual forecasts and consider how people can make better decisions, recognize opportunities and prepare for challenges.”

Allen shared her interpretations of the approaching year at her annual media presentation held on October 12 at Spaces, World Plaza Tower in Bonifacio Global City, including the annual Flying Star directions and fortunes of the 12 Chinese animal signs.

She emphasized, though, that Feng shui is a forecast and not a prediction, and that it offers a traditional framework for understanding the possible influences or opportunities and challenges. Feng shui does not determine our future or guarantee what will happen, but it can help us understand and make informed decisions for the year ahead.

Allen has nearly 30 years of professional experience providing Feng shui consultations to corporations, business families, celebrities and private individuals here and abroad.

So, what will the Year of the Fire Sheep bring to our careers, finances, relationships and everyday lives?

“The pace of 2026 encouraged action. In 2027, what matters is choosing a clear direction and building something that will last,” said Allen.

“For individuals and business owners, the practical message is to review commitments carefully, protect financial resources, strengthen relationships and establish clear priorities,” added Allen. “Rather than treating the year's symbolism as a guarantee of future events, I encourage people to use these traditional interpretations as an additional perspective when planning their personal and professional lives.”

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