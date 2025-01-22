Philippines' San Agustin Church highlighted in China's ice festival, on view until February

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ iconic San Agustin Church in Intramuros is among the attractions at the International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

The festival runs from December 2024 to February 2025 and attracted millions of visitors since it opened.

In a statement released recently, Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime FlorCruz said that the inclusion of the church in the festival is a tribute to the Philippines' architectural heritage.

“This helps introduce Asean countries like ours to the curious Chinese audiences and it’s a massive number, considering the festival’s ability to draw a large crowd,” FlorCruz said.

San Agustin Church is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site.

Apart from the iconic church, the ice park also featured Brunei’s Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, Cambodia’s Bayon Temple and Indonesia’s Borobudur Temple.

Also in the park are Laos’ Pha That Luang Vientiane Temple, Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers, Myanmar’s Shwedagon Pagoda, Singapore’s Merlion, Thailand’s Grand Template and Vietnam’s Khue Van Pavillon.

