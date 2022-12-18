^

Arts and Culture

San Agustin Church is the most beautiful building in the Philippines — study

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 11:12am
San Agustin Church is the most beautiful building in the Philippines â€” study
This photo shows San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila.
Department of Tourism, Released

MANILA, Philippines — An online study shows that the San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila is the most beautiful building in the Philippines.

Home improvement website Angi, formerly Angie's List, researched reviews on travel site TripAdvisor from 132 countries for mentions of the word “beautiful,” identifying the buildings that were mentioned.

Data collected between December 2021 and January 2022 was also narrowed into categories such as architectural buildings, churches and cathedrals, government buildings, religious sites, historic sites, and points of interest.

The study found that the church, also known as the Immaculate Conception Parish or Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation and Cincture, is the Philippines' most beautiful building.

Recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1993, the church was initially hit by two fires before its completion in 1607, still making it the oldest stone church in the country.

Related: Filipino baby girl is 'symbolic' 8 billionth person in the world

The church was sacked in the 18th century during the Battle of Manila, withstood major earthquakes over decades (though quakes in July 1880 left a large crack in the east bell tower), and survived World War II during the Japanese Occupation.

Global beautiful buildings

The most beautiful building in the world, according to Angi's study, is the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain which saw over 16,000 mentions of the word “beautiful” in TripAdvisor reviews.

Second-placed Cathedrale Notre-Dame in Paris, France, which suffered a major fire in April 2019, was not far behind with nearly 13,000 mentions.

The Biltmore Estate in the United States, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and New York City's Grand Central Terminal complete the Top 5.

Some famous landmarks that figure in the Top 20 include the Blue Mosque (No. 7), the Taj Mahal (No. 8), Duomo di Milano (No. 15), the Hagia Sophia Mosque (No. 18), and the Louvre Museum (No. 19); France has the most number of beautiful buildings at four, which also include Sainte-Chapelle (No.16) and Basilique du Sacre-Couer de Montmartre (No.9) apart from the Louvre and Cathedrale Notre-Dame.

Fourteen of the 20 buildings mentioned were places of worship while the rest were civic or historical buildings with varied architecture styles; only the Louvre and Iceland's Hallgrímskirkja (No. 14) were considered modern works, with the latter having gothic references.

Outside the Top 20 were other famous landmarks like St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia, York Minster in England, and St. Mark's Church in Croatia.

RELATED: Ricci Rivero, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp top online searches in 2022

NOTRE DAME

SAGRADA FAMILIA

SAN AGUSTIN CHURCH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SB19, Bayanihan grace launch of CCP's 'Binurda'
1 day ago

SB19, Bayanihan grace launch of CCP's 'Binurda'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines lit up the facade of its main building for the 2022 Christmas season before it...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
CCP to hold physical, virtual Simbang Gabi; archbishop encourages faithful to attend onsite
2 days ago

CCP to hold physical, virtual Simbang Gabi; archbishop encourages faithful to attend onsite

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines will be hosting the nine dawn masses of the Simbang Gabi from December 16 to 24...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Filipino spoken word artist Mark Ghosn finalist at World Monologue Games
5 days ago

Filipino spoken word artist Mark Ghosn finalist at World Monologue Games

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
"Ampalaya Monologues" creator and founder and seasoned theater actor Mark Ghosn is the lone Philippine global finalist at...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Fil-Am H.E.R. wears 'Beauty and the Beast' costume with Baybayin script
5 days ago

Fil-Am H.E.R. wears 'Beauty and the Beast' costume with Baybayin script

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Filipino-American singer and songwriter H.E.R. proudly wears her heritage for the upcoming 30th anniversary special of the...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
How artist Celeste Lecaros found her way back into the arts
7 days ago

How artist Celeste Lecaros found her way back into the arts

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 7 days ago
Some women think and feel that the end-all and be-all of their being a woman is in being a wife and a mother.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard TikTok trial inspires new 'Carousel'
11 days ago

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard TikTok trial inspires new 'Carousel'

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Repertory Philippines' "Carousel," the company's first live production in over two years, took inspiration from the viral...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with