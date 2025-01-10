â€˜Buhay na totooâ€™: Coco Martin talks about luck from devotion to Black Nazarene

‘Buhay na totoo’: Coco Martin talks about luck from devotion to Black Nazarene

MANILA, Philippines — Popular star Coco Martin is widely known as a devotee of the Black Nazarene, and like in the past years, he was seen again visiting the religious icon as throngs of devotees flocked to the Quirino stadium on the wee hours of January 9 for the traditional "pahalik" or kissing of the Nazarene.

Coco’s devotion traces back more than a decade ago at a time when he was earnestly praying for a job, any job, to the Catholic icon.

“Personally kung tinanong mo ako, kung nasaan man ako ngayon, siguro utang na loob ko lahat sa Nazareno,” Coco said to a group of reporters last December during his launch as a brand ambassador for a Japanese car brand in Makati.

“2007 nu’ng nahawakan ko siya. Sa pelikula namin ni direk Dante na 'Tirador.' Doon nag-start ng lahat ng kung anuman ito,” the actor said.

Coco often collaborated with renowned indie film director Brillante Mendoza. In 2007, they worked on the film “Tirador,” about Filipinos living in poverty. It was set during the Holy Week and the 2007 elections in Quiapo, where the Black Nazarene resides.

In countless interviews, Coco has attributed his success to the Black Nazarene, and he again shared how he continues to be thankful to it.

“Sabi nga nila, kapag fiesta, kapag nahawakan mo 'yung Nazareno, lahat ng pangarap mo, lahat ng pinagdadasal mo, matutupad. Hindi ko naman inakala. Kasi dati sabi ko, nagsisimba kami ng lola ko, sinasabi ko lagi, ‘Mahal na Nazareno, bigyan niyo lang ako ng trabaho. Kahit ano. Kahit hindi ako matulog',” the actor shared.

Coco said that at that time, he had been earnestly praying for a break. He was used to rejections and "endo" or end of contract. Prior to working in films, Coco worked as a waiter, janitor and dishwasher, and he was even an overseas Filipino worker in Canada.

“‘Yung nahawakan ko ‘yung 2007 ‘yung Nazareno, mula noon, ‘yung sinasabi ko, kahit hindi ako matulog, basta bigyan niyo lang ako ng kahit na anong trabaho. Ngayon 2025 na. Mula noon hindi na ako natulog. Kasi nga sabi ko, grabe 'yung biyayang pinagkaloob niya sa akin. Sobra-sobra,” Coco said.

And the actor has not stopped since then. Yesterday, he was seen again at the "pahalik," just like his fellow celebrity devotees, Angeline Quinto and McCoy de Leon.

Devotion, gratitude and inspiration drive Coco back to Quiapo.

“Every year nandoon ako. Madaling araw, mga 4 a.m., kasi sabi ko, ito ‘yung para makapag-bigay ka ng inspirasyon sa lahat ng mga tao, sa lahat ng mga nananampalataya na deboto ng Nazareno. Sabi ko nga, ako ‘yung buhay na totoo ng lahat ng pinagdasal ko. Kung sampu ang pinagdasal ko, labing-lima ang lipad,” Coco ended.

