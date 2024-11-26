Marian Rivera surprises daughter Zia with Olivia Rodrigo birthday gift

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Marian Rivera surprised her daughter Zia on her 9th birthday with a gift from Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

In her Facebook account, Marian posted a video surprising Zia on her birthday party.

"Thank you so much, Olivia Rodrigo! Ate Z is so happy with your gift," Maria wrote.

"No wonder so many people admire and love you. Zia loves you sooooo much!" she added.

Marian and husband Dingdong Dantes celebrated Zia's 9th birthday with a pop star-themed celebration with her favorite artists such as Olivia, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

They also showed video compilations of Zia's moments growing up.

