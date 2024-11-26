^

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards return home together; thank fans for 'Hello, Love, Again' earning P1B

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 6:22pm
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards return home together; thank fans for 'Hello, Love, Again' earning P1B
'Hello, Love, Again' stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are joined by director Cathy Garcia- Sampana (center) at the premiere night of the OFW- themed romantic drama.
MANILA, Philippines — Onscreen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards arrived home today after promoting their movie "Hello, Love, Again" in the US. 

X user @cheyngg posted a video of Kathryn and Alden in Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

"They’re finally home," the Internet user captioned the video. 

Kathryn also received the Rising Star Award at the 10th Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, California last week. 

The film already reached the P1 billion mark, becoming the only Filipino film to surpass the billion gross. 

"We love you a billion times. Hindi namin in-expect na aabot ng ganito 'yung gross income ng 'Hello, Love, Again' globally," Alden said in a video. 

"No words can say how grateful we are, maraming maraming salamat po," he added.

"Thank you sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta sa movie, sa lahat ng mga kababayan natin! Grabe, parte kayo nito," Kathryn said. 

"Thank you for making this happen. Thank you for making this possible. Congratulations to us," she added.

Philstar
