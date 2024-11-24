'Land of Dreamweavers' South Cotabato hosts IP month fest, 'Dayaw 2024'

With the theme 'Katutubong Filipino: Pagtibayin ang Tagumpay 2030,' the three-day 'Dayaw 2024' was held in South Cotabato in October 2024. Participants attended workshops, visits to GaMaBa (Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan) learning centers, and several performances.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), together with the municipalities of Lake Sebu and T'boli, successfully held "Dayaw 2024," the National Indigenous Peoples Festival celebration in South Cotabato.

"The month of October is a national celebration dedicated to honor IPs (indigenous peoples) across the archipelago, by virtue of Proclamation No. 1906 series of 2009 for the cultural preservation of the arts and practices of IPs thereby combating the risk of being forgotten," said NCIP commissioner Reden Ulo, himself a native T'boli.

With the theme "Katutubong Filipino: Pagtibayin ang Tagumpay 2030," the three-day assembly saw workshops, visits to GaMaBa (Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan) learning centers, and several performances.

"We should thrust IPs further into the spotlight and recognize our beginnings, as well as create more awareness for our country and its people, finding patriotism in our hearts. This is Dayaw's 16th year celebration and it has left a lasting impact not only to all of us, but also in fulfilling the agenda set by the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dayaw is also an appreciation and respect to our culture bearers.

"The 1,700 municipalities around the Philippines are mandated by law to do their cultural mapping, to be used as reference and not just as data. I'd love to see the day when culture dignifies the life of all, not just IPs. All projects of government depend on culture because it makes us who we are.

"You'll never go wrong if you know your culture. Your biggest investment is your culture, so capitalize on it because it's free," said NCCA Executive Director Eric Cerrudo.

Getting to know IPs

Some of the GaMaBa centers the media, including Philstar.com, visited included Barangay Lamdalag, where Barbara Kefeo Ofong taught Tinalak weaving. The revered weaver adorned the walls with woven curtains that served as dividers between rooms, in the same manner the Japanese use their paper panels.

"It is so nice to see the different costumes of the different tribal communities from all over the country. It is also a befitting occasion to honor all our GaMaBa awardees or our 'Living Treasures' from all parts of the archipelago. The Dayaw Festival not only celebrates our culture, but is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Filipino people. For instance, locally, we preserve the tradition of brass-making, as well as our songs, dance, and music," said Lake Sebu Vice Mayor Lizelle Tupas in her welcoming speech at the municipal festival grounds.

Another center was that of Rosie Godwind Sula, which was a school for chanting and weaving, tucked nicely inside a place of worship. The group also visited the Municipality of T'boli, where the Gong S'bung was located. It is where the Osman Weaver Learning & Training Center was located on a picturesque grassy knoll.

"The Dayaw festival is a platform to showcase living traditions and practices in pursuance of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals of 2030. After all, IPs share in shaping our national identity. Sadly, even beautiful places like Lake Sebu still encounter challenges such as fish kill, with the most recent over a month ago," shared NCCA Chairman Victorino Manalo.

Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN Region) is composed of four provinces, namely, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Saranggani, Sultan Kudarat, and the city of General Santos. The municipality of Lake Sebu in South Cotabato has 19 barangays, with three lakes: Lahi (three hectares), Siloton (atop Seven Falls), and Sebu (354 hectares, 158-feet deep). There are 10 islands/islets within the confines of Lake Sebu.

RELATED: Cultural show 'Dayaw' now airing on free TV