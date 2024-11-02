Cultural show 'Dayaw' now airing on free TV

The crusade for the preservation of the country’s culture and heritage continues as the documentary series 'Dayaw' can now be seen on free TV via Bilyonaryo News Channel. .

MANILA, Philippines — “Dayaw,” the award-winning documentary series on Philippine art and culture, is now airing on Bilyonaryo News Channel (BNC).

Premiered last October 26, “Dayaw” invites viewers to embark on an enlightening journey through the vibrant landscape of Philippine cultural heritage.

A project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), “Dayaw” is made possible through the support of Senator Loren Legarda, who has championed the preservation and promotion of Filipino ingenuity and the country’s art, culture, and traditions. Since its debut in 2015, “Dayaw” has highlighted the nation's indigenous peoples, their customs, rituals, and enduring traditions, celebrating their vital role in shaping the Filipino cultural fabric.

In each episode, viewers are guided through the customs and practices that bind indigenous communities, showcasing their deep respect for nature, their resilience, and the survival methods that continue to enrich their lives. From traditional sports and languages to vibrant dances, rituals, and culinary traditions, the show emphasizes the importance of honoring these practices to ensure a sustainable cultural legacy for future generations.

“Dayaw,” derived from a word that means “to present or wear with pride,” aptly represents its mission to promote the Filipino spirit, highlighting the beauty, dignity, and resilience of indigenous heritage.

With BNC as its new home, “Dayaw” promises to reach even more Filipinos, especially the youth, inspiring them to embrace and protect the richness of Filipino arts, culture, and tradition.

“Dayaw” on the BNC can be seen on BEAM TV 31 (accessible via digital TV boxes in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Baguio, Zamboanga, and Naga), Converge Channel 74 and on Cignal Channel 24.

RELATED: Cultural show 'Dayaw' returns for third season