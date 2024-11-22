Incubus’ Brandon Boyd, Heart Evangelista collaborate anew for new artwork

Filipino actress and fashion influencer Heart Evangelista (left) collaborates anew with the American musician and Incubus frontman for a new print artwork

MANILA, Philippines — They are not just celebrities in music and on film and TV, but Filipino actress Heart Evangelista and Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd are also visual artists who have collaborated anew for a new artwork for an artist’s collective.

Brandon posted their latest collaborative piece on Instagram on November 19.

“Good morning! My newest collaborative print release with Heart Evangelista is live and available in this delightful 12x12 embossed version,” wrote the Incubus singer on Instagram.

On its website, their latest collaboration titled “Neon People II” is described as an “archival pigment print on hand-deckled 300 gsm (grams per square meter) fine art paper.”

The Love Marie EscuderoxBrandon Boyd print is embossed with the official Moonlight Arts Collective seal and with the certificate of authenticity from the collective, Heart and Brandon. Heart uses her real name, Love Marie, in her artistic endeavors.

Its 24” x 24” signed edition will be offered soon. It currently comes in a 12” x 12” format.

Brandon and Heart previously collaborated on the artworks “Neon People” and “Loves First Bloom” in 2021.

The Incubus singer also appeared on Heart’s YouTube channel in 2023.

