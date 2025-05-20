Japanese indigo artisans collaborate with Disney, Uniqlo

The collection, Uniqlo said in a statement, features original designs that focus on the essence of manufacturing and small details, such as Mickey Mouse with gloves dyed blue from the indigo dyeing process, a mark of identity for indigo dyeing craftsmen; and a bandana pattern that depicts Mickey as a craftsman through a series of indigo dyeing processes.

MANILA, Philippines — Indigo artisans Buaisou from Tokushima, Japan took Inspiration from Disney’s Micky Mouse and Friends for the new Disney in Blue UT Collection.

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo recently released “Disney in Blue,” the newest UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) collection of graphic T-shirts from Magic For All, a collaborative project between Disney and the apparel brand.

The collection was created in cooperation with Buaisou, a collective of indigo artisans that has garnered attention around the world for its style of craftsmanship that makes full use of modern techniques while respecting tradition.

For the collection, Buaisou drew inspiration from the various shades of blue derived from natural indigo. The beautiful blue lineup presents Disney’s Mickey Mouse and his friends as motifs born from the ultimate in indigo blue.

The dyes used for the products are synthetic dyes inspired by natural indigo, under the supervision of Buaisou.

True to the Buaisou style, the originals were created using various indigo dyeing techniques, such as stencil dyeing, discharge dyeing, and tie-dyeing, with the dyed works reproduced as prints under the supervision of Buaisou.

Extra attention is evident in the smallest details, with even the embroidery thread expressed in gradations of blue. The richly varied lineup can be enjoyed by both children and adults, composed of UT for men, women, and kids, as well as cotton linen shirts and shorts with an all-over bandana pattern design.