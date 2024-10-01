Philippines' 1st musical theater rave party set in October

MANILA, Philippines — GMG Productions, the production company that hosts award-winning musicals in the Philippines, through its StageDoor initiative, will host the country's first-ever Musical Theater Rave.

The rave will gather musical theater fans from all walks of life "for a night like no other, where Broadway meets the dance floor" as a DJ performs songs ranging from Broadway classics to Disney favorites.

"We've always aimed to create safe, inclusive spaces where fans can connect over their shared love for musical theater, and this night is the perfect way to do just that," said GMG Productions' CEO Carlos Candal in a statement.

Open to people over 15, guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite musical theater characters, join costume and lipsync contests, and stay tuned for special performances.

"Whether you're a seasoned theater fan or just love to sing good musicals, this event is designed for you," Candal added. "It's not just a party — it's the best night a musical theater fan could ask for."

Related: OPM icons pay tribute to 'Lolo Jose' singer Coritha

StageDoor's Musical Theater Rave will be on October 26 in Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Tickets are available in TicketWorld for P1,500 (inclusive of entrance and two complimentary drinks), though an early bird deal on October 1 sees tickets go for P999, but only for entrance.

Some of the musicals GMG Productions brought to the Philippines over the years include "Cats," "Les Miserables," "The Lion King," "The Phantom of the Opera," "West Side Story," "Hamilton," and most recently, "Miss Saigon."

The next production lined up is "Six the Musical" — a modern-pop inspired musical reimagining of the story of Britain's King Henry VIII's six wives now given the platform to reclaim their own narratives — for a limited run in Theater at Solaire.

RELATED: LIST: Concerts, events this October 2024