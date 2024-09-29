LIST: Concerts, events this October 2024

Clockwise: Olivia Rodrigo, LANY, Ne-Yo, and 'Six the Musical'

STAR / file, LANY, Ne-Yo via Twitter, 'Six the Musical' via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The festive mood is surely going around this October because at the end of the month, it's Halloween, and before you know it, Christmas is around the corner.

The celebratory vibe can be truly felt in the many concerts, productions, shows, events, and everything in between October has in store.

Here are several of the concerts, events, and productions happening in October:

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' (October 1 to 27)

The "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Total Concentration Exhibition" finishes its run this month on the third floor of Quezon City's Gateway 2.

Over October (October 4 and 12)

Local band Over October celebrates its 10th anniversary with its first-ever solo shows at San Juan's Music Museum.

'Balete' (October 4 to 6)

The final shows of Tanghalang Pilipino's production devised from F. Sionil Jose's novel "Tree," his autobiography "Promdi," and Rody Vera's Filipino adaptation "Balete" finish at the CCP Black Box Theater in Pasay City.

'Alex Calleja: Happy 2gether!' (October 4 to 5, 11 to 12)

Comedian Alex Calleja celebrates his 52nd birthday with two shows at Taguig's Maybank Performing Arts Theater, a show at San Juan's Music Museum, and a show at Muntinlupa's Insular Life Tanghalang Haribon with fellow stand-up artists.

'Six' (October 4 to 20 except Mondays)

Award-winning production "Six the Musical" — a modern-pop inspired musical reimagining of the story of Britain's King Henry VIII's six wives now given the platform to reclaim their own narratives — will have a limited run at the Theater at Solaire this month.

'One More Chance: The Musical - The Rerun' (October 4 to 6, 10 to 13, 18 to 20, 25 to 27)

The Philippine Educational Theater Association end this month its rerun of "One More Chance," the musical based on the 2007 movie of the same name, featuring the songs of Ben&Ben, at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

'Olivia Rodrigo: Guts' (October 5)

At long last, the Filipino-American pop singer will finally stage a concert in the country, and fans are overjoyed at the flat rate of tickets at the Philippine Arena show.

'In The CompanY of Apo Hiking Society' (October 5)

OPM acts APO Hiking Society and The CompanY join forces in their first-ever back-to-back performance at San Juan's Music Museum, as the former celebrates a 50-year legacy, while the latter marks its 40th anniversary next year.

'Philippine Madrigal Singers: IntenSIXTY' (October 5)

The Philippine Madrigal Singers stages its 60th anniversary closing concert at the PICC Plenary Hall in Pasay City.

'Manila Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven' (October 5)

The Manila Symphony Orchestra and guest conductor Alexander Vikulov bring Ludwig van Beethoven to Pasay's Aliw Theater with performances of "Symphony No. 4," "Overture to King Stephen," and with pianist Mariel Ilusorio "Piano Concerto No. 3" as part of its "In Pursuit of Excellence" concert series.

'Ling & Orm: Dear My Love' (October 6)

The Thai stars of "The Secret of Us," Sirilak Kwong and Kornnaphat Sethratanapong, more popularly known as Ling and Orm, are hosting their first-ever fanmeet in Manila at the Araneta Coliseum.

Fashion Institute of the Philippines Graduation Show 2024 (October 6)

The Fashion Institute of the Philippines Graduation Show, taking place this year at the Podium Hall, is a dazzling showcase of emerging talent, where graduating designers unveil their most extraordinary creations.

'Jepoy and the Magic Circle' (October 6, 13, 20, 26)

Repertory Philippines inaugurate the new Eastwood Theater with a stage adaptation of Gilda Cordero-Fernando's "The Magic Circle."

'Ne-Yo: Champagne and Roses' (October 8 and 9)

R&B singer Ne-Yo returns to the Philippines to bring his "Champagne and Roses" tour to the Araneta Coliseum and perform all his greatest hits once more.

ManilArt 2024 (October 9 to 13)

The longest-running visual arts fair in the country returns to the SMX Convention Center Aura with the theme "Prisms & Mosaics."

Futureproof Tech Summit 2024 (October 10 to 11)

The Future Proof Tech Summit 2024 at the Podium Hall will bring together innovators from various sectors to shape the country's digital future, highlighting the need for a mindset shift to complete in the vast ocean of digital opportunities with a focus on key technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.

'Request sa Radyo' (October 10 to 13, 15 to 20)

Revered actresses Lea Salonga and Dolly de Leon alternate in Franz Xaver Kroetz's landmark theatrical piece about the poignant solitude of a woman through her meticulous evening routine during a limited run at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

'Acel: Being & Becoming' (October 11)

Singer-songwriter and former Moonstar88 vocalist Acel Bisa will hold an intimate farewell concert and album launch at San Juan's Teatrino Promenade before she migrates to the Netherlands next year.

'Gary Valenciano: Back@MC' (October 11)

"Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano returns to Miriam College, performing at the Marian Auditorium, where he first started his singing career going around school fairs.

'Katrina Velarde: SiKat v.3' (October 11)

Katrina Velarde is bringing the third version of her "SiKat" solo concert back to Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

'Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney' (October 11 and 12)

Singer Trina Johnson Finn takes the Newport Performing Arts Theater stage in this tribute concert honoring "The Voice" Whitney Houston.

'Zerobaseone: The First Tour [Timeless World]' (October 12)

K-pop boy band Zerobaseone has included the Philippines in its first-ever world tour, performing at the Mall of Asia Arena.

M.A.D.Z. Festival (October 12)

This annual music festival will see the likes of Lyca Garainod, Soapdish, Jikamarie, Anaya, and more performing at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Asiya Music Festival and Conference (October 12 to 13)

The Nation's Girl Group BINI, Korean band Hyukoh, and Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster headline the two-day Asiya Music Festival and Conference at Pasay's World Trade Center.

'LANY: A Beautiful Blur' (October 12 to 15)

Pop duo LANY is coming back to the Philippines, with one initial show at the Philippine Arena then three consecutive nights at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

'Ballet Manila: Florante at Laura' (October 12, 13, and 19)

The world premiere of Ballet Manila's adaptation of Francisco Balagtas' famous work "Florante at Laura," at the company's home, the Aliw Theater, featuring choreography by Gerardo Francisco Jr. and Martin Lawrance and original music and orchestration by Ryan Cayabyab.

Big Time Rush (October 17)

Boy band Big Time Rush will hit Philippine shores as part of the group's first-ever tour in Asia, performing at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

'Kuh Ledesma Sings Her ABCs' (October 18)

Kuh Ledesma performs at San Juan's Music Museum with special guests Nathan Randal, David Young, and Isabella.

'Chanyeol: City-scape' (October 19)

EXO member Chanyeol is returning to the Philippines for a solo concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Mayonnaise and Nobita: Octobooze Fest 2024 (October 19)

OPM bands Mayonnaise and Nobita headline the Octobooze Fest 2024 taking place at the Deck Roller Disco in Fisher Mall Malabon.

'Glow in the Dark: A Neon Full Moon Party' (October 19)

DJs, drum beaters, fire dancers, aerialists, face painters, and stilt walkers take over the Cove Manila in Parañaque City for a night of neon excitement.

Red Charity Gala 2024 (October 22)

The long-running fashion charity event, Red Charity Gala, will feature the country's "Queen of Knits" Lulu Tan-Gan when it is staged at Shangri-La The Fort.

UNIS (October 25)

K-pop girl group UNIS, which has three members with Filipino heritage, is coming to the Philippines for the second time this year for its first fancon at the New Frontier Theater.

Arthur Nery (October 25)

Singer Arthur Nery will take over the Araneta Coliseum, two years after his first solo concert at New Frontier Theater.

The Bootleg Beatles (October 26)

This Beatles tribute band returns to Manila for a one-night show at the Theater at Solaire.

'Horizon Halloween' (October 26)

Award-winning British artist Jonas Blue headlines a line-up of international and local DJs performing at Bridgetowne Central Park in what's dubbed "Manila's biggest Halloween music festival."

'David Pomeranz: Born For You' (October 27)

Singer-songwriter David Pomeranz will perform at the Baguio Convention Center a string of his hits like "Got to Believe in Magic," "King and Queen of Hearts," and "Born For You."

'Manila Philharmonic Orchestra: Lights, Camera, Encore!' (October 29)

The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its 25th anniversary at Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater by performing iconic tracks from popular films, television shows and stage musicals, like "Hamilton," "Star Wars," "Les Miserables," "Game of Thrones," "La La Land," "A Star is Born" and select Studio Ghibli films.

'Nina: Love Nina' (October 30)

"Diamond Soul Siren" Nina is staging a birthday concert at the Theater at Solaire with special guests David Pomeranz, Ian Veneracion, and Randy Santiago.

