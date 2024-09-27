^

Meet Bini Go: Michael V, 'Bubble Gang' to parody BINI's 'Salamin' hit

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 6:47pm
MANILA, Philippines — Michael V and the boys of "Bubble Gang" tickled their fans' imagination with the teaser for their parody of BINI's hit song "Salamin, Salamin."

Michael V, the star and creative consultant of the long-running gag show, leads Kokoy de Santos, Matt Lozano, Betong and Buboy Villar as they sing along to the familiar tunes of the P-pop group's song. 

Titled "Salarin, Salarin," Bitoy, Michael V's famous nickname, strikingly resembles another popular Bubble Gang sketch character, Yaya, from their popular series "Yaya and Angelina." 

The quintet dresses in bubblegum colors inspired by the summer song's music video. 

Going by the name BiniB10, Michael and the boys sing a few parts, changing the most recognizable lyric and the original title from "salamin" (mirror) to "salarin" (culprit). The teaser leaves viewers as to what the song will be about. Bitoy is popular for using popular hits as his parodies that tackle relevant and social issues in the past. 

The BiniB10's character names were also teased. Michael V is introduced as Bini May Jowana, Matt as Bini Guy, Buboy as Bini Tai, Kokoy as Bini Yuck, and Betong as Bini Go. 

BINI is an eight-member P-pop girl group. Apart from "Salamin, Salamin," their other hits include "Pantropiko" and their most recent release "Cherry on Top." 

"Bubble Gang" airs every Sunday at 6:10 p.m. on GMA-7. 

RELATED: BINI to accept 'Voice of Asia' award at 'Billboard K Power 100' in South Korea

