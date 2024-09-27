Philippines selected as guest of honor for 1st time at Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has been selected as the guest of honor at the Frankfurter Buchmesse (FBM), the largest book fair in the world, for the first time in the Frankfurt Book Fair's 500-year history.

Over 70 Filipino authors and publishers, as well as around 700 Filipino titles, including books and graphic novels, will be featured at next year's edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The significant moment will showcase the Philippines' history, culture, and heritage, particularly when it comes to literature, with Jose Rizal — who published "Noli Me Tangere" in Germany — inspiring the country's participation theme, "The imagination peoples the air."

National Book Development Board Chairperson Francis Ang II said it would "reinforce efforts to promote the growth of the Philippine book industry, and gain local and international support and recognition."

National Commission for Culture and the Arts Chairperson Victorino Manalo added that being the guest of honor allows the country to share its culture, realities, and stories through all kinds of art and literature, "We optimize this platform to promote our stories forged by the diversity of our unique culture and its richness."

All plans for the Philippines' guest of honor role next year will be laid out by art critic and curator Patrick Flores and publisher Karina Bolasco next month in Frankfurt, with the support of authors Budjette Tan and Jaya Jacobo.

This year's Frankfurt Book Fair will have a program dedicated to Filipino creatives and publishers. Jacobo and other distinguished Filipino authors, namely, Jose "Butch" Dalisay, journalist-author Patricia Evangelista, and historian Ambeth Ocampo will give their talk during the fair.

Tan and Evangelista will also take part in talks on the ART+ Stage with award-winning illustrators Isabel Roxas and Frances Alvarez, while romance novelist Mina Esguerra will give a talk on the New Adult Stage.

A program dedicated to Rizal as a Filipino hero, writer, and thinker in exile will be held in Heidelberg and Wilhelmsfeld after the book fair.

The 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair runs from October 16 to 20.

