'Never forget': Pete Lacaba, Lea Salonga honored at Gawad CCP Para Sa Sining 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Poet, screenwriter and essayist Jose "Pete" Lacaba drew thunderous applause as he received his Gawad CCP Para sa Sining 2024 medal at yesterday's gala held in Samsung Theater in Circuit Makati.

The respected poet was among the culture and art luminaries who were given the Gawad medal for their significant contributions in their respective fields.

Other artists honored included Lea Salonga (theater), Joey Ayala (Music), Gino Gonzales (costume), Julie Lluch (visual arts), Gener Caringal (dance), Marilyn Gamboa (culture), Loboc Children's Choir and film directors Maria O'Hara and Mike de Leon.

De Leon declined to accept his Gawad, but the CCP still gave a tribute to his work, which includes films such as "Itim," "Batch '81," "Sister Stella L," "Kisapmata," and "Citizen Jake."

Lacaba dedicated his award to his fellow, well-respected artists, especially those who have passed on, namely, Nick Joaquin, Bien Lumbera, Rolando Tinio, Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal.

Lacaba wrote some of the screenplays of well-loved films such as "Sister Stella L," "Jaguar" and "Eskapo."

He emphasized the importance on continuing the fight for democracy and social justice in his acceptance speech.

"Sa panahong ito na patuloy ang EJK (extra-judicial killings), red-tagging, pagpapakulong at pag-disappear ng mga aktibista, anak-pawis, environmentalists, katutubo, artista at peryodista, para sa akin, paalala ang Gawad na ito na kailangan natin magpatuloy sa pakikibaka tungo sa demokrasya, kalayaan at katarungang panlipunan," said the Gawad CCP Sining sa Panitikan awardee.

He also gave tribute to his late brother, Eman Lacaba, who was a known writer and activist who died in 1976 during the Martial Law era.

"Pinapaliguan ng pabango ang malalansang mga programa ng diktador Marcos at ibinabalik ang mga palpak na programa, gaya ng Masagana99, na lalong nagpahirap sa magsasaka at binabaluktot ang kasaysayan para sa ating kabataan.

"Nagkataong bukas ang anibersaryo ng deklarasyon ng Batas Militar, tama ba?

"Ang panahong humubog sa aking kamalayan at panulat, ginugunita ko ngayon ang aking pinaslang na kapatid na si Eman Lacaba, isang makatang isinabuhay ang pinakamatayog na responsibilidad ng manunulat at guro," Lacaba said.

The poet ended his speech with a call to his fellow writers and artists to continue the fight and to speak out.



"Kaya naman nananawagan ako sa mga kapwa alagad ng sining na mag-salita, makialam at makibaka.

"Tandaan natin ang aral ng kasaysayan at makibaka para sa kinabukasan.

"Never again. Never forget. Salamat po," he said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Tensions flared on Saturday as protesters clashed with anti-riot police during a march towards Mendiola Bridge to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of Martial Law.

On Sept. 21, 1972, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. signed Proclamation 1081, placing the Philippines under Martial Law.

Amnesty International estimates thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands tortured and imprisoned in the crackdown.

