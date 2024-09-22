Vibal releases 10 new books on Philippine ancient history, postage stamps

MANILA, Philippines — After receiving the prestigious "Best Academic and Scholarly Publisher" distinction at the recently-concluded Gintong Aklat Awards, the Vibal Foundation aims to sustain its momentum with the launch of 10 new titles during the 2024 Manila International Book Fair at the SMX Convention Center.

"Vibal has been in the book industry for the past 72 years. Thirty percent (30%) of our publications are textbooks, while the 70% is comprised of trade books and children's books. The government supports children's books. The Department of Education buys these books for public libraries," said Kristine Mandigma, executive director of the Vibal Foundation during the 'Vibal Tertulla: Book Launch, Book Talks' event. She is the first non-Vibal publisher sitting in office.

Mandigma said that apart from these they also print textbooks for schools and the publishing house joins regional and national book fairs. To date, their best-sellers are "Boxer Codex" and "Pugot." Vibal's physical store is located at the Lucky Chinatown mall.

Organized by the Book Development Association of the Philippines, the Gintong Aklat Awards recognises the outstanding contributions of publishers for their exemplary books published from 2022 to 2023.

The 10 new Vibal titles are:

"Colonial Philately: Philippine Postage Stamps 1854-1946" by Jose Eleazar Bersales

"The Twentieth-Century Philippines in Ten Novels: Literature as History (1913-1975)" by Soledad Reyes

"Travel Notes" by Paz Mendoza Guazon

"A Visual Guide to Philippine Ancient History" edited by Vicente Villan

"Philippine Cinematic Art (Second Edition)" by Gaspar Vibal, Andrea Peterson, Nicanor Lanom, and Christopher Datol

"Old Jolo and Zamboanga 1268-1945" by Mark Francis Francisco

"More Mi Panasonic Than We Admit: History, Culture, and Identity in the Philippine South" edited by Jhoanna Lynn Cruz

"More Political Than We Admit: Theories and the Problematic of Philippine Politics" edited by Nulio Teehankee

"The Conquest of the Philippines by the United States 1898-1925 (Second Edition)" by Marcial Lichauco and Moorfield Storey

"Insular Yet Global: Selected Essays of Fernando Zialcita" by Fernando Zialcita

The vision of the Vibal Foundation is to engage Filipinos in intellectual discussion of Philippine history, culture, and the arts by providing insightful print and digital materials.

