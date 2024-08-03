Keanu Reeves to make Broadway debut with Alex Winter in 'Waiting for Godot'

MANILA, Philippines — "Bill & Ted" stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to reunite for the Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett's "Waiting for Godot" next year.

It will mark a return to theater for Winter after over 40 years, while this will be Reeves' Broadway debut.

Jamie Lloyd will helm this adaptation of "Waiting for Godot" beginning the third quarter of 2025, with Reeves starring as Estragon and Winter as Vladimir.

Cast announcements for Pozzo, Lucky, and The Boy as well as the official Broadway location will be named at a later date.

"It is a real honor to be collaborating with the brilliant Keanu and Alex on Samuel Beckett's sublime masterpiece — one of the greatest plays of all time," Lloyd said in a statement.

Keanu and Alex added, "We're incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays."

Related: Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow in 'Sonic 3'

The minimalist "Waiting for Godot" follows Vladimir and Estragon in an exchange of discussions and encounters while waiting for the titular character to arrive.

Reeves is best known for starring in action franchises "The Matrix," "John Wick," and "Speed," with several dramas and comedies under his belt.

Winter is also a film director whose earlier stage credits include "The King and I," "Peter Pan," and "Close of Play."

The actors appeared in three "Bill & Ted" movies about two rockstar time travellers, with the third entry released in 2020, "Bill & Ted Face the Music," coming out nearly 30 years since its predecessor.

Lloyd is a hot theater director of late with his minimalist adaptations of famous productions. His most recent works are "Romeo & Juliet" with Tom Holland and "Sunset Boulevard" with Filipino-American Nicole Scherzinger.

RELATED: Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger, 'Sunset Boulevard' win big at 2024 Olivier Awards