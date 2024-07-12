Fil-Am Yna Tresvalles in 'Six' cast of Philippine run

Composite images of Filipino-American actress Yna Tresvalles and a scene from the West End run of "SIX the Musical"

MANILA, Philippines — The full cast of the upcoming Philippine run of award-winning production "SIX the Musical" has finally been confirmed.

The production is a modern-pop inspired musical reimagining of the story of Britain's King Henry VIII's six wives — Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr — now given the platform to reclaim their own narratives.

Conceived by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show portrays the wives as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right, taking inspiration from contemporary pop artists like Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne, Adele, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and more.

The titular queens are as follows:

Billie Kerr as Catherine of Aragon,

Filipino-American Yna Tresvalles as Anne Boleyn,

Liberty Stottor as Jane Seymour,

Hannah Victoria as Anna of Cleves,

Lizzie Emery as Katherine Howard,

and Eloise Lord as Catherine Parr.

Joining the six actresses as alternates are Izzy Formby-Jackson, Lorren Santo-Quinn, Erin Summerhayes, and Milly Willows.

Related: Get your crowns ready: 'SIX the Musical' hitting Manila in October

Tresvalles recently graduated from Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where she played Charity Hope Valentine in "Sweet Charity."

She also performed at different editions of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, including Princess Fiona in "Shrek The Musical" and Arachne in "God Catcher." "Six" will be Tresvalles' professional debut.

Kerr, Lord, Santo-Quinn, and Formby-Jackson have been involved in past "Six" productions, while the rest like Tresvalles are joining the Queendom for the first time.

"We know fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome the new 'SIX' queens to Manila," said Carlos Candal, chief of GMG Productions which is bringing the show to the country. "Filipinos will be thrilled to see them take the stage with unmatched energy, talent, and passion to tell this extraordinary story."

GMG Productions is the same company behind the recent Philippine productions of "Hamilton" and "Miss Saigon."

Related: Filipina actress Joanna Ampil joins West End's 'Phantom of the Opera'

"Six" will have a limited run in The Theatre at Solaire from October 4 to 20.

The show debuted in 2017 in Scotland's Edinburgh Festival Fringe before officially starting in London's West End two years later.

After a delayed Broadway premiere due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Six" began its run in the Lena Horne Theatre in 2021.

The original West End production was nominated for five Oliver awards, including Best New Musical and its six actresses — Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O'Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed, and Jarnéia Richard-Noel — were up for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical.

The Broadway production won two of its eight Tony nominations, Best Original Score for Marlow and Moss and Best Costume Design (Musical) for Gabriella Slade.

RELATED: Tanghalang Ateneo's 'Sintang Dalisay' to honor Ricky Abad