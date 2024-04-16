Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger, 'Sunset Boulevard' win big at 2024 Olivier Awards

BORACAY, Philippines — Jamie Lloyd's interpretation of "Sunset Boulevard" was the big winner of this year's Olivier Awards, winning seven of its 11 nominations including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Filipino-American Nicole Scherzinger.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer in the role of Norma Desmond beat out Natasha Hodgson from "Operation Mincemeat," Caissie Levy from "Next to Normal," and Marisha Wallace from "Guys and Dolls."

The role was Scherzinger's return to the West End since her debut back in 2014 as Grizabella in "Cats," for which she received a previous Olivier Award nomination but for Best Supporting Actress.

The musical based on Billy Wilder's 1950 film of the same name about a struggling screenwriter and a former silent-film actress who yearns for a return to stardom was the runaway winner as four other productions had the joint-second-most wins with two each.

Its other wins were Lloyd for Best Director, Tom Francis for Best Actor in a Musical, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, and Outstanding Musical Contribution.

"Operation Mincemeat" won Best New Musical, "Dear England" won Best New Play, "Vanya" won Best Revival, and "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Scherzinger's fellow winners in the acting categories were Mark Gatiss from "The Motive and the Cue," Sarah Snook from "The Picture of Dorian Gray," Will Close from "Dear England," Haydn Gwynne from "When Winston Went to War with the Wireless," Jak Malone from "Operation Mincemeat," and Amy Trigg from "The Little Big Things."

Lloyd will next direct Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in a minimalist interpretation of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," with a Broadway run reported to follow a 12-week run on the West End.

