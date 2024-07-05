Filipina actress Joanna Ampil joins West End's 'Phantom of the Opera'

Joanna Ampil joins ‘My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert’ at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London. Filmed in December, the video is available on streaming and that the soundtrack of the show has been dropped on Spotify

MANILA, Philippines — Theater actress Joanna Ampil will join the new cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running musical "The Phantom of the Opera" in London's West End.

Ampil will take on the role of Carlotta Giudicelli, the prima donna of the opera who despises lead character Christine Daaé which earns the ire of the titular Phantom.

"'The Phantom Of The Opera' is a huge tick off my bucket list. It's one of those shows from my generation that I've always wanted to do. Carlotta Giudicelli is a dream to sing and play!!!" Ampil said on social media, confirming her participation.

The actress shared she auditioned for the production a couple of decades ago, but did not make the cut.

"As devastating as it was, it just wasn't the right time for me then. But now, I'm in the 2024-25 'Phantom' cast!!!" she added. "I cannot wait to work with these amazing members of the creative and production teams, cast, crew, and theatre legends!"

Another major addition to the West End cast is Dean Chisnall as the Phantom, bouncing from another recent major role Jean Valjean in "Les Misérables."

Other new cast members are Martin Ball as Monsieur Firmin, Helen Hobson as Madame Giry, and Millie Lyon as Meg Giry in what will be her West End debut.

Staying on are Lily Kerhoas and Eve Shanu-Wilson alternating as Christine, Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, and David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi.

The new cast will begin their stint at His Majesty's Theatre on July 29, currently running until March 29 next year.

Ampil has taken on coveted lead roles in theater over the year, including Kim in "Miss Saigon," Mary Magdalene in "Jesus Christ Superstar," and both Fantine and Eponine in "Les Misérables."

Last year, Ampil became the first woman the portray the Engineer in "Miss Saigon" in the show's 34-year history.

