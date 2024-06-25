'Pray for China': 'Grace' on extended run; Vilma Santos interested in Lipa apparitions movie

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning veteran actress Vilma Santos-Recto expressed her interest to star in a movie about the 1948 Lipa apparitions reportedly currently in development.

The controversial apparations were the subject of the late Floy Quintos' final play "Grace," which recently finished its run in PMCS Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati.

"Grace" is set to have another limited run later this September, this time at the Areté's Doreen Black Box Theater in the Ateneo de Manila University.

Vilma managed to catch one of the final PMCS Blackbox Theater shows, which had her excited to try out stage acting.

In a video captured by producer Noel Ferrer, the "Star for All Seasons" admitted to wanting to go onstage after the show concluded, pointing to her close association to Lipa.

The Lipa resident was the city's mayor for three terms before becoming the governor of Batangas and the representative of the province's sixth district.

"'Yung kalakihan ng issue ng pilgrimage every September 12, 'andun ako," Vilma said, adding that fellow Lipa residents know she's a devotee of the Mother Mary.

Vilma reiterated she wants to attempt theater acting after decades of performing onscreen.

"Nainggit nga ako sa kanila eh, gusto ko nga umakyat sa stage kanina! I really want to experience it," Vilma ended with crossed fingers.

In "Grace," which was a totally independent production not commissioned or linked to Castillo's family and/or supporters, among the lines that solicited the most reactions from audiences was "Pray for China."

The line was taken from the controversial Lipa apparitions of the 1940s.

Santos said in the video that she personally knew Teresita Castillo, the former noviciate to whom the Mediatrix of All Grace allegedly appeared in San Sebastian Cathedral in Lipa City, Batangas in the 1940s. One of the messages the Mediatrix of All Grace reportedly said to Castillo on Oct. 17, 1949 was "Pray hard for China’s dream to invade the whole world. The Philippines is one of its favorites. Money is the evil force that will lead the people of the world to destruction. Prayers, sacrifices self-denials and the daily recitation of the Holy Rosary will soften the heart of my Son as I said before.”

The Cultural Center of the Philippines recently confirmed to Philstar.com that Vilma was among the nominees for the next batch of National Artist recipients. All nominees for the award will still undergo a rigorous, multi-step screening. Santos, said CCP, has so far completed the first step, which is the submission of requirements. — Video by Noel Ferrer on Facebook; with reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

