New 'Hunger Games' book out next year, to get film adaptation

MANILA, Philippines — Publishing company Scholastic confirmed a new "Hunger Games" novel by Suzanne Collins will be released next year, which production studio Lionsgate revealed will be adapted into a movie in 2026.

Like the previous book "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," the new book, "Sunrise on the Reaping," takes place before the events of the main trilogy featuring protagonist Katniss Everdeen.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" will specifically occur 24 years before Katniss' first time in the Games, during its 50th edition also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Fans of the franchise will be aware that Quarter Quell featured twice as many tributes from the 12 districts — meaning almost 50 children played — and saw District 12's Haymitch Abernathy as the victor.

Haymitch won when his remaining opponent flung her axe at him but missed, instead rebounding off a force field and striking her head.

The incident made the ruling Capital look foolish. In addition, Haymitch's loved ones were killed, leading him into depression and alcohol dependency while he mentored future unsuccessful District 12 tributes until Katniss and Peeta Mellark won the 74th edition.

Lionsgate, which produced all four "Hunger Games" film adaptations, confirmed the new book would also head to the big screen with a November 2026 release date.

Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is in talks to direct, having helmed all but the first "Hunger Games" movie.

"Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star," said Lionsgate executive Adam Fogelson. "The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later."

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence portrayed Katniss opposite Josh Hutcherson's Peeta in the the main trilogy, with Woody Harrelson starring as Haymitch.

Collins' 2020 novel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," about future president Coriolanus Snow mentoring a female District 12 tribute, was adapted into a movie last year starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.

