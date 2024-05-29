Jose Mari Chan musical among Repertory Philippines' 2024 offerings

MANILA, Philippines — Repertory Philippines will have for its 87th season a full line-up of shows for the first time since the pandemic, with a musical featuring the songs of Jose Mari Chan among this year's offerings.

First in line is the theater company's adaptation of the longest-running off-Broadway musical revue "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" by Joe Di Pietro and Jimmy Roberts.

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo will direct Gian Magdangal, Gabby Padilla, Krystal Kane, and Marvin Ong (Davy Narciso and Barbara Jance as swings) with the assistance of Cara Barredo.

Also in the production crew are Ejay Yatco for musical direction, Stephen Viñas for choreography, GA Fallarme for projection design, and Joey Mendoza for set and costume design aided by Lawyn Cruz and Hershee Tantiado.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" marks Reportory Philippines' return to the Carlos P. Romulo Theater in Makati's RCBC Plaza, which the company inaugurated in 2001 with "Celebrations III: A Musical Revue."

Next up is an original Filipino musical "Jepoy and the Magic Circle" based on the children's short story "The Magic Circle" by local literature legend Gilda Cordero Fernando.

The light-hearted musical follows the titular character and his dog Galis as they enter the whimsical balete world and befriend kapres, aswangs, tiyanaks, and more to attend a tikbalang wedding.

The show, which will premiere sometime during the last quarter of the year through February will be the Reportory Philippines' first show at its new home theater located at the fourth floor of Eastwood City's Cybermall in Quezon City.

Joy Virata will direct "Jepoy and the Magic Circle" with the help of award-winning playwright Rody Vera, and Yatco returning for musical direction.

Capping off the season is another original Filipino production and the theater company's first-ever jukebox musical, "Going Home to Christmas: A Jose Mari Chan Musical" based on the discography of the iconic holiday singer.

The Christmas-centric show will be penned by Repertory Philippines' Robbie Guevara, Luna Griño-Inocian, and Joel Trinidad using the music and lyrics of Jose Mari Chan.

Leo Rialp will direct "Going Home to Christmas: A Jose Mari Chan Musical" assisted by Jeremy Domingo, with Yatco behind the musical arrangement.

