Jennifer Lawrence open to reprising 'Hunger Games' character Katniss Everdeen

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jennifer Lawrence has expressed intense eagerness to reprise her role of Katniss Everdeen from "The Hunger Games" franchise should the opportunity arise.

In an interview with Variety while promoting her upcoming movie "No Hard Feelings," Lawrence was asked about the possibility of returning as Katniss in future movies.

"Oh, my God — totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent," said the Oscar winner, adding that her producing partner clutched her heart after hearing what Lawrence had just said.

Lawrence starred in the franchise's four movies based on the dystopian young adult novel trilogy by Suzanne Collins (the third book was split into two parts) alongside Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks and Donald Sutherland as Coriolanus Snow.

The prequel movie "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," also based on a book by Collins, is set to come out this November with Tom Blyth as a young Snow before he rises to presidential power.

Starring with Blyth are Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Hunter Schafer.

