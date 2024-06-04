Free for streaming: 23 Japanese films, 2 shows

Posters for "Father of the Milky Way Railroad" and "Kimba the White Lion"

MANILA, Philippines — The online version of this year's Japanese Film Festival (JFF) will be available for free streaming for a whole month on the festival's official website.

JFF 2024 had free screenings in Manila, Cebu, Baguio, Iloilo, and Davao of "The First Slam Dunk," "Voltes V: Legacy - The Cinematic Experience," "Voltes V: The Liberation," "Tokyo Story," and two "Detective Conan" films, among others.

From June 5 until July 3, 23 Japanese movies and two shows can be streamed for free on the JFF's website using any device.

The line-up includes:

"Single8,"

"My Broken Mariko,"

"Baby Assassins,"

"The Lines That Define Me,"

"BL Metamorphosis,"

"Anime Supremacy!,"

"I Am What I Am,"

"The Handsome Suit,"

"I Go GaGa: Welcome Home, Mom,"

"Kiba: The Fangs of Fiction,"

"School Meals Time Graduation,"

"The Lone Ume Tree,"

"The Zen Diary,"

"Twenty-Four Eyes,"

"We're Broke My Lord!,"

and "Wedding High."

Drama films "We Made A Beautiful Bouquet" and "Father of the Milky Way Railroad," which also screened at the onsite JFF 2024, are also in the lineup.

Films from the 2023 Japan Horror Film Competition also squeezed in the lineup, namely "The Invititation," "Best Wishes to All," "Closet," and "Karakasa."

Probably the most recognizable movie in the roster is "Kimba the White Lion," based on the manga by Osamu Tezuka which subsequently became an anime and for many years and drew similarities with Disney's "The Lion King."

For the first time ever, the JFF included two Japanese series: underdog drama "Downton Rocket" and sports drama "Rikuo."

"The theme of this festival is 'Japanese Movies Anytime, Anywhere'," said festival director Yojiro Tanaka in a statement. "We are happy to be able to bring Japanese movies wherever you live. We expect Filipino audiences to enjoy the lineup of the films more frequently than ever before."

The 23 movies will be available on the JFF website from June 5 to 19 while the shows will be available from June 19 to July 3.

