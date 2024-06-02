Barbie Forteza, David Licauco debut movie 'That Kind of Love' teaser released

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco, a.k.a BarDa, can finally get a glimpse of the onscreen partner's first film together with the release of the teaser for "That Kind of Love."

Days before its release on June 1, Sparkle teased about a certain "Ms. Love Coach" meeting "Mr. Perfect," giving away the plot of the movie.

The teaser shows Adam's (David) lavish lifestyle where he brings Mila (Barbie) out on a meal via his private plane.

One would think that they are out on a date, but the succeeding clips suggest that Adam has tapped Mila to "coach" him on dating and socializing with women.

"I'd date anyone but him/her," Adam and Mila vehemently deny their respective friends' question if they have feelings for each other in separate clips.

After their denials, the scene transitions to scenes of them in South Korea where they get to look at each other while the camera circles around them and while they stand on a transportation stop while buses and vehicles are passing by in front of them.

Last May, it was reported that Barbie and David flew to South Korea to shoot some scenes for their upcoming first film together.

"That Kind of Love" is directed by Catherine O. Camarillo. The release date for the said film has not been announced, though the teaser said it is "coming soon."

Apart from this film, Barbie and David are set to reunite on the historical drama set in World War II titled "Pulang Araw."

