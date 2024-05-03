Marcos-based 'Here Lies Love' scores 4 Tony nominations

"Here Lies Love" is a big step toward greater representation of Filipinos on Broadway.

MANILA, Philippines — "Here Lies Love," the musical based on the rise and fall of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, earned four nominations at the 2024 Tony Awards.

The first Broadway production mostly composed of a Filipino cast and crew was eligible to compete as an original musical, and its four nods were in craft categories.

Show creators David Byrne and Fatboy Slim earned a nomination for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater where it faces heavy competition against "Stereophonic" and "The Outsiders."

The other three nominations "Here Lies Love" obtained were for Best Scenic Design (Musical), Best Sound Design (Musical), and Best Choreography for Annie-B Parson.

"Stereophonic" and "Hell's Kitchen" both led all nominees with 13, including Best Play and Best Musical respectively, with "The Outsiders" close behind with 12 nominations.

The Best Lead Actor (Play) sees a hot race with Leslie Odom Jr. for " Purlie Victorious," Liev Schreiber for "Doubt: A Parable," Jeremy Strong for "An Enemy of the People," Michael Stuhlbarg for "Patriots," and William Jackson Harper for "Uncle Vanya" in competition.

The female counterpart has Rachel McAdams for "Mary Jane," Sarah Paulson for "Appropriate," Amy Ryan for "Doubt: A Parable," Jessica Lange for "Mother Play," and Betsy Aidem for "Prayer for the French Republic" as nominees.

Some familiar names in the Musical acting categories are Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Brian d'Arcy James, and Lindsay Mendez.

The 77th Tony Awards, with Ariana DeBose hosting for a third consecutive time, will take place on June 16.

