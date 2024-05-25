'One More Chance' musical getting another run later this year

Sam Concepcion and Anna Luna as Popoy and Basha in PETA's 'One More Chance: The Musical.'

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) announced its production "One More Chance," inspired by the 2007 Cathy Garcia-Sampana film of the same name, will get another run later this year.

The theater confirmed the musical, which utilizes songs by Ben&Ben as a lens and story guide, will have a three-month run from August to October 2024.

The return appears self-referential, as many fans of the John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo movie will remember the argument involving the so-called "three month rule" after a breakup.

Tickets for the initial run quickly sold out, but PETA advised ticketing details for the upcoming run will be revealed on June 1.

The current cast of PETA's "One More Chance" stars Sam Concepcion and CJ Navato alternating as Popoy and Anna Luna and Nicole Omillo alternating as Basha.

Sheena Belarmino, Kiara Takahashi, Via Antonio, Poppert Bernadas and Paji Arceo are also in the cast.

Among Ben&Ben's featured songs in the musical are "Maybe The Night," "Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin," "Masyado Pang Maaga," "Lifetime," "Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay," "Leaves," "The Ones We Once Loved," "Pagtingin" and "Kathang Isip."

"One More Chance" runs at the PETA Theater until June 30 before returning on August 23.

