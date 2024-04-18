'Crazy Rich Asians' director to helm Broadway adaptation for stage debut

MANILA, Philippines — "Crazy Rich Asians" is getting a musical adaptation with the film's director, Jon M. Chu, at the helm for his Broadway debut.

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures confirmed it was developing a musical adaptation for Broadway of the film starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding. The 2018 blockbuster is based on Kevin Kwan's book of the same name.

It tells the story of Rachel (Wu), who travels to Singapore to meet the family of her boyfriend Nick (Golding) for the very first time. She finds out that Nick's family is extremely wealthy, and their relationship is put to the test with this discovery.

Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Sonoya Mizuno, Ronny Chieng and Filipino-American Nico Santos also star in the film. Filipino TV host Kris Aquino makes a special cameo.

Reports revealed the names of those who are attached to the "Crazy Rich Asians" musical. They include Tony-nominated songwriter Amanda Green and Singaporean songwriter Tat Tong for the lyrics, Tony-nominated composer Helen Park for the score and Leah Nanako Winkler for the book.

Details for shows prior to debuting on Broadway will be announced at a future date.

The well-received "Crazy Rich Asians" film earned praise as a major Hollywood project with a mostly Asian cast, earning $239 million (P13.7 billion) at the global box office against a $30 million (P1.72 billion) budget.

Prior to "Crazy Rich Asians," Chu directed two "Step Up" sequels, sequels for "G.I. Joe" and "Now You See Me," and "Jem and the Holograms."

He also helmed the theatrical version of "In The Heights." Chu is currently gearing up for the two-part "Wicked," starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

