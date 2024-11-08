What's inside Ramon Magsaysay Museum?

MANILA, Philippines — The 7th President of the Philippines, Ramon Magsaysay, was dubbed as "Champion of the Masses."

He was the first president of the republic to wear Barong Tagalog during his inauguration in the then Independence Grandstand in Manila (now Quirino Grandstand).

During his term, Magsaysay made Malacañang as a "house of the people" as he opened the gates to the public.

His term was cut short in March 16, 1957 after a tragic plane crash on Mount Manunggal in Cebu.

During the Lakbay Norte organized by NLEX Corp. recently, Philstar.com, along with other media and influencers, visited Museo ni Ramon Magsaysay in Castillejos, Zambales.

The modernized museum features interactive equipment together with original artifacts narrating the life and legacy of the former president.