'One More Chance The Musical' cast announced

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) announced that Sam Concepcion and CJ Navato will play as John Lloyd Cruz's Popoy, while Anna Luna and Nicole Omillo will play as Bea Alonzo's Basha, in the upcoming "One More Chance The Musical."

PETA also announced that Kiara Takahashi and Sheena Belarmino will play as Maja Salvador's Tricia, while Jef Flores and Jay Gonzaga will play as Derek Ramsay's Mark.

"Ready na ba ang puso mo? Kapit na sa upuan dahil papunta na tayo sa exciting part!" PETA wrote on Facebook.

"One More Chance The Musical" will feature songs of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben.

It will be available in PETA Theater Center in Quezon City from April 12 to June 16.

Ticket announcements are coming soon.

"One More Chance, the Musical" is a translation of Star Cinema's cult classic from film to stage.

It follows PETA's string of successful jukebox musicals: From the phenomenal hit "Rak of Aegis" to the critically-acclaimed rap musical "Three Stars and a Sun," featuring the music of Francis Magalona.

