Botong Francisco's grandson, Rizal-based artists featured in ARTablado July exhibits

Composite image of "Classic Contempo" by Hilario D. Barrozo and "Cradle" by Totong Francisco

MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land's ARTablado turns its eyes to Rizal for the month of July, featuring the works of artists from the province in two of the gallery's branches.

First among these is “ARTiPARC: Shades, Shapes, and Stories,” a collaboration of the PARC Foundation and ARTipolo masterpieces from 75 different artists from Rizal, making it ARTablado's biggest show it has ever hosted to date.

Each of these artists showcase their various distinct styles, all part of their belief that “shared individual stories become part of the collective narrative or social history.”

"ARTiPARC" celebrates the unity and diversityy of ARTipolo artists who present, in their unique views, the shade, shape, and story of the human experience.

Since founded in 2014, ARTipolo has been raising funds for several charitable and professional organizations — mostly based in Rizal — and some local businesses. "ARTiPARC" will benefit the PARC Foundation's flagship program PARCaralan to assist underprivileged youth.

Related: Jomike Tejido launches Norse-themed art exhibit in time for new 'Thor' movie

Second of these July projects for ARTablado is "Dungawan," featuring the works of 14 artists from Grupo Sining Angono, including the grandson of National Artist Carlos "Botong" Francisco.

As the exhibit's name suggests, these artists explore the different ways to see the world, whether literally like a window or figuratively as if searching for hope and inspiration, all by means of creative imagination.

Totong Francisco, for example, is focusing on representational imagery like his grandfather, but is also testing the “territorial landscape of the unconscious.”

Tattoo artist Herbert “Ebok” Pinpiño finds his pieces rooted in the Angono style of images and concepts that feature local history, legends, and culture, while Norman Blanco creates "Manierismo” figures through exaggerated postures and expressions.

Both exhibits run until July 15, “ARTiPARC: Shades, Shapes, and Stories” is at Robinsons Galleria while "Dungawan" is closer to the artists' home in Robinsons Antipolo.

RELATED: Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery