Jomike Tejido launches Norse-themed art exhibit in time for new 'Thor' movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 1:44pm
Composite image of Gabi Nazareno's "Diwata" and Jomike Tejido's "Sol And Mani, The Sun Goddess and The Moon God"
Art Lounge Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Art Lounge Manila is currently hosting two different exhibits at their Molito and Podium galleries, each inviting their own retrospective into the featured artworks and their subject matter.

In collaboration with the Association of Pinoyprintmakers, Art Lounge is showcasing the wonders of printmaking in "Petite Format" through a series of miniature prints by various artists from all over the Philippines.

The 20 featured artists have all been immersed in printmaking thanks to the Association of Pinoyprintmakers' efforts, each expressing themselves through complex meditation in their works.

Small prints also allow for viewings to be more personal and intimate, seen up close to see the contemporary works' still-intricate details.

Art Lounge Manila is also hosting Jomike Tejido’s 16th solo exhibition "Nordic Sky Worlds," inspired by the deities and legends of Norse mythology.

Tejido is an architect by profession, utilizing the the multi-level structure of Art Lounge Manila - Molito to depict the nine realms all connected by the world tree known as Yggdrasil, reintroduced to popular culture by the "Thor" movies.

Instead of a Bifrost rainbow bridge that can be accessed by a magic axe, viewers can transcend realms by climbing steps.

The artist-architect does not refer to the mythological figures we are familiar with like Odin, Loki, and Frigga, rather using recurring symbols and icons to convey emotions in his abstract landscapes.

Beyond mythology, Tejido also incorporates Nordic aesthetic through mild color palettes and near absence of sharp edges for a minimalist feel in a maximalist execution.

"Petite Format" runs until July 10 at Art Lounge Manila – Podium in Ortigas Center, while "Nordic Sky Worlds" runs until July 12 at Art Lounge Manila - Molito in Muntinlupa City.

