Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery

MANILA, Philippines — Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro launched the Punk Zappa NFT Gallery “The Art of Marcus Adoro” recently at the Tago Jazz Bar in Quezon City.

Marcus, who also goes by the name Punk Zappa, ventured into the analog-meets-digital realm by transforming his paintings into one-of-a-kind digital collectible NFTs. His famous artworks were showcased in the NFT launch, such as that of the Abbey Road-inspired Eraserheads paintings.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Marcus said he began the idea when he’s cleaning his house during the pandemic.

“No'ng nag-pandemic, naglinis ako ng bahay. Ang dami kong Esquire Magazine na cover kami, 'yung naglalakad. May nagsabi na collector na lagyan ko daw ng doodle. Tapos gumawa ako ng isa, nilagyan ko ng clouds tapos pinost ko. Ang daming nag-message online tinatanong kung pwedeng magpagawa. Ang daming nagpagawa, nakagawa ako ng more than 20 no'n,” he said.

When asked if he sought for the permission of the three other members of the band, Marcus said he doesn’t need it.

“'Di ko kailangan ng basbas nila. Bakit may basbas ko ba kung kakanta sila ng ‘Ligaya'? It’s like singing Eraserheads songs. Si Ely kakanta ng Eheads, si Buddy gano'n din, ako magpipinta ko ng Eraserheads,” he said.

The first 20 pieces that were dropped are digitized versions of the Eheads calendar sets that Adoro released earlier this year.

NFT collectors, experts, and those who wanted to venture into NFTs attended the event. They had the chance to get first dibs and purchase Punk Zappa Eheads digital collectible artworks ranging from .188 to .388 Ethereum, the cryptocurrency used to purchase NFTs. They also earned exclusive access to limited-edition perks and merchandise.

The team behind the project ensures that buyers will get their money’s worth through exclusive merchandise, benefits and utilities. Owners of Punk Zappa NFTs will never have to look for a place to stay in La Union as Marcus himself has offered his home to accommodate them. They will be treated like family, or ZAPPAMILYA. Rooms can be booked through the website via the “Sakubo” feature.

Another benefit is the free surf sessions from the celebrity himself in any ocean around the world where Marcus happens to be, whether in La Union, Baler, or California.

