A modern Maharaja birthday celebration

Fashion and interior designer Junjun Ablaza, a graduate of the University of the Philippines Diliman, celebrated his birthday in grand style with a modern Maharaja-themed party at the elegant Salon de Ning of The Peninsula Manila.

Unlike his previous birthday celebrations, which were traditionally held at his New Manila home, Junjun opted for something different this year, hosting an intimate gathering in a more formal setting.

The evening embraced the modern Maharaja theme, with regal-inspired details, fashionable ensembles and an atmosphere of understated elegance. Guests enjoyed an array of Asian dishes specially prepared by Salon de Ning, adding an international touch to the festivities.

The evening’s fashion highlight was Junjun’s three distinct outfits, specially created by designers Rafael Gonzalez and Michelle Sison. Each ensemble reflected the celebrant’s unmistakable flair for fashion and love of dressing up.

Back row) Carlo Rojas, Jaiver Caangay, Jorge Guda and Rafael Gonzalez, (front row) Shayne Maceda, Evangeline Conliffe, Jo-Ann Salgado, Ginger Enage, Jurrish Sledge, Jett Carpio

One of the night’s highlights was the announcement of the Best Dressed guests, recognizing those who embraced the theme with creativity, style and elegance.

It was a birthday celebration to remember, bringing together fashion, friendship and festive glamour in true Junjun Ablaza style.