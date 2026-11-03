Need a secure crypto app? GCash offers seamless transfers and quick registration via GCrypto

MANILA, Philippines — Finance super app GCash has made exploring and managing digital assets more secure and accessible through GCrypto, powered by Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX).

Found in GCash, the platform allows Filipinos to set up a crypto account in as fast as 30 seconds, seamlessly receive and transfer crypto holdings from other wallets and exchanges, securely trade digital assets on the market, and fund their portfolio with zero cash-in fees directly through their mobile phones.

By streamlining the onboarding process, supporting crypto transfers, and providing direct fiat-to-crypto conversion, GCrypto simplifies traditional barriers associated with digital asset platforms.

Users can participate in global market movements without relying on complex peer-to-peer (P2P) workarounds or encountering funding delays, all on a platform they use everyday to manage their finances.

Across the country, digital platforms like GCrypto continue to democratize access to diverse asset classes, providing Filipinos with convenient, mobile-first ways to diversify their portfolios.

Simplified onboarding and convenient transfers

Getting started on GCrypto is convenient. Users can complete verification, top up instantly from their GCash wallet, and trade 24/7 through their mobile phones without tedious paperwork submission.

Through GCrypto on GCash, Filipino users can register in as fast as 30 seconds, transfer digital assets directly from external wallets, enjoy instant zero-fee top-ups, and trade up to 55 curated cryptocurrencies securely 24/7.

In addition to in-app trading, GCrypto supports seamless send-and-receive functionality, helping users to easily move digital assets to and from external crypto wallets and exchanges, without needing to sell or liquidate their holdings. For example, transferring Bitcoin from another wallet to GCrypto is straightforward:

Tap Bitcoin on your GCrypto dashboard and select Receive.

Copy your receiving address or display the QR code.

Paste the address into your external wallet, confirm the transaction details match and hit send.

Once confirmed on-chain, the funds appear in your GCrypto wallet, ready to hold or trade.

To register on GCrypto, fully verified eligible GCash users 18 years old and above need to open the app, select the GCrypto in the Invest tab, and complete the application process to receive instant approval. After registration, users can top up their trading wallet with no transfer fees and in real time from their GCash balance.

By integrating digital asset trading into a digital financial ecosystem already familiar to millions of Filipinos, GCash continues to fulfill its commitment of making financial tools safer, more accessible and more inclusive for all.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.