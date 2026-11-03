Path to new peaks: Tumi unveils Fall/Winter 2026 collection in refreshed Newport store

The store sets a striking stage for the Fall/Winter 2026 collection, dubbed “Path to New Peaks."

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off a recent redesign, Tumi Newport has reopened its doors with an inviting new look and an appetite for new journeys.

Unveiling the brand’s global “Manifest” concept—a luminous space defined by sleek marble finishes and an airy, welcoming ambiance—the store sets a striking stage for the Fall/Winter 2026 collection, dubbed “Path to New Peaks."

The collection, which draws inspiration from rugged mountain terrains and winding alpine trails, swaps traditional neutrals for rich, nature-infused tones: Deep Pine, Alpine Green and Rosewood.

Deep Pine is seen across Tumi’s bestselling silhouettes such as 19 Degree, 19 Degree Front Access, Harrison and Alpha. Crafted to accompany travelers along their chosen paths, these key pieces now complement the natural surroundings in an elemental green hue.

Meanwhile, Alpine Green and Rosewood add depth to Voyageur Nylon and Leather, while a dynamic camouflage print is available in Alpha's expanded silhouette range.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

“The collection reflects a sense of calm, precision and purpose, where every detail has intention and every product is engineered to perform beautifully. It's a reminder that true luxury isn't about being louder, it's about being better. We wanted to translate this feeling through the fall collection,” Victor Sanz, Tumi Global Creative Director, said in an official statement.

Key pieces for every path

Inside the refreshed Newport boutique, the Fall/Winter 2026 collection comes to life through an array of masterfully engineered essentials designed to navigate both the rapid pace of city life and the open horizon.

Leading the travel lineup is the iconic 19 Degree Collection, crafted in lightweight polycarbonate with fluid, sculptural contours that mimic natural landscapes. The versatile luggage lineup features front-access carry-ons tailored for airport transit, and expansive rolling trunks built for long-haul expeditions.

Aside from Deep Pine, the lineup also introduces the crisp, modern Salt colorway.

Tumi also elevates its women’s offerings with the Voyageur Q Tote, now rendered in supple made-in-Italy leather with refined hardware.

The Q-Tote pairs premium materials with practical organization and an effortless silhouette suited for work, weekends and on-the-go travel—providing the modern woman with styles crafted for her own ascent.

It comes in this season’s Rosewood color alongside classy Black/Gunmetal, Black/Light Gold and Sienna.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez

Also debuting this season is Tumi Axis, built for modern everyday performance. Clean in design and lightweight in construction, Axis brings an everything-in-place organization system to four versatile silhouettes—available in Black, Navy and Black Reflective.

The staple Harrison expands for Fall/Winter 2026 with new materials, colorways, and silhouettes for the modern minimalist. Cognac Bombe joins permanently, while Taupe/Black Woven brings European-inspired woven construction to the collection's clean, architectural lines.

Two new silhouettes—the Macri Small Crossbody and Thatcher Sling—are also introduced.

Completing the collection is the tried-and-tested Tumi Alpha Collection. Finished in an atmospheric palette of Deep Pine, Grey Reflective, and a dynamic Forest Camo, signature staples such as the Dual Access Expandable Carry-On, Double Expansion Duffel, and Tumi Brief Pack™ inject outdoors-inspired grit into high-performance executive travel.

More than a seasonal campaign, Fall/Winter 2026 is a global brand moment. Tumi will bring its alpine world to life through immersive experiences and activations, in the case of the Philippines—a newly redesigned concept store.

At Tumi, performance and luxury are the standard. This season, that standard reaches new heights.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Tumi is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



