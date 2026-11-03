Grab for Business announces integration with Concur Expense to modernize business travel management across Southeast Asia

The integration of Grab For Business and Concur Expense allows business travel, food ordering and delivery service transactions via Grab to be automatically recorded in Concur Expense, thereby simplifying the expense reporting process and reducing manual work.

SINGAPORE – Grab, through Grab For Business, its enterprise platform for managing business rides, meals and deliveries, announced an integration with Concur Expense, SAP Concur's expense management solution, to help organizations across Southeast Asia modernise the way they manage corporate travel and expenses.

Through the integration, eligible Grab For Business transactions including business rides, meals and deliveries are automatically captured in Concur Expense, reducing manual expense entry while helping organizations simplify expense reporting, strengthen policy compliance and gain greater visibility and control over travel spending.

This integration creates a more connected and automated experience for finance teams and employees alike.

"Business travel plays an essential role in helping organizations strengthen customer relationships, expand into new markets, and keep day-to-day operations moving. However, many companies still manage travel and expenses through disconnected systems that create unnecessary administrative work and limit visibility into spending," Valerie Khoo, regional head of Grab For Business, said.

"Together with SAP Concur, we're connecting business mobility with expense management in one seamless experience, helping organizations automate expense reporting while gaining greater visibility and control over business travel spending," Khoo added.

The announcement comes as business travel across Asia Pacific continues to demonstrate strong momentum despite ongoing global economic uncertainty.

According to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), Asia Pacific is expected to remain the world's largest business travel market, with business travel spending projected to reach $700.9 billion in 2026.

As business travel activity continues to grow, organizations are under increasing pressure not only to support employee mobility, but also to strengthen visibility and control over how every business trip is managed.

This is particularly important for high-frequency travel expenses such as ground transportation and business meals, where manual and fragmented processes often create unnecessary administrative work while limiting financial visibility and policy compliance.

This challenge is further reflected in new research conducted by Grab For Business in partnership with GBTA, which highlights a significant gap between how employees travel and how organizations manage those journeys.

While 95% of business travelers across Southeast Asia rely on ride-hailing services for business travel, only 58% of organizations have formal mechanisms to manage their use within corporate travel programmes.

The same study also found that 57% of business travellers delay submitting expense reports or reimbursement claims—or consider the process an administrative burden—with nearly half spending more than 20 minutes completing an expense report after every business trip.

The Grab for Business and Concur Expense integration is designed to address this administrative burden by simplifying how business travel expenses are captured and processed.

With rides, meals and deliveries receipts automatically synced to Concur Expense, employees can spend less time manually submitting expense claims, while organizations gain greater visibility and control over business travel spend.

Grab For Business integration with SAP Concur is now available in the Grab For Business web portal and SAP Concur App Center to all Grab For Business customers across Southeast Asia.

Companies that are not yet using Grab For Business can contact the team through: https://forbusiness.grab.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Grab for Business. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.