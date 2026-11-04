Explore Taiwan: Michelin dining, old streets, hot spring escapes and things to do on a layover

For its “Taiwan 100 Ways: Find Your Wave, Discover Your Way” campaign, the Taiwan Tourism Administration brings together four Filipino creators to explore those possibilities. Laureen Uy-Cruz seeks out food worth traveling for, The Poor Traveler explores local culture and festivals, Kimpoy Feliciano enjoys flowers and hot springs, and Jen Barangan-David heads out between flights.

MANILA, Philippines — A Taiwan trip can take you from a Michelin-recognized restaurant to a night market, or from an old street to a mountain hot spring.

For its “Taiwan 100 Ways: Find Your Wave, Discover Your Way” campaign, the Taiwan Tourism Administration brings together four Filipino creators to explore those possibilities. Laureen Uy-Cruz seeks out food worth traveling for, The Poor Traveler explores local culture and festivals, Kimpoy Feliciano enjoys flowers and hot springs, and Jen Barangan-David heads out between flights.

A lucky draw for returning travelers and the “Taiwan 100 Ways - Film Your Way” short video contest offer more reasons to plan a visit and share your own Taiwan story.

Waves of flavor: Michelin meals and night-market bites

From refined Taiwanese cooking to night-market snacks, Laureen Uy-Cruz’s food trail offers plenty to build a trip around. At the one-Michelin-starred Shin Yeh Taiwanese Signature, the fashion and food creator enjoys familiar dishes prepared with care, particularly the balanced heat of the mapo tofu.

Raohe Street Tourist Night Market offers a different setting, with stalls that have earned Bib Gourmand recognition.

Her food journey continues south to Li Xiao Lou, a Bib Gourmand restaurant in Taichung serving small plates, and Guohua Street in Tainan for local street food. Her two videos bring these stops to life, helping you pick which meals belong on your own itinerary.

Waves of culture: Old streets and local festivals

An afternoon in Tamsui can start with snacks along Tamsui Old Street and end with sunset by the river. In The Poor Traveler’s cultural journey , Danjiang Bridge becomes part of that story as the travel creators explain how its single-pylon design helps preserve the sunset views. Their ride through an old railway tunnel toward the Fulong coast reveals another side of the area, where the annual sand sculpture festival transforms the beach into an open-air exhibition. For a trip built around seasonal events, consider the Taiwan Lantern Festival or a winter soak during the Taiwan Hot Spring & Fine-Cuisine Carnival.

Waves of vitality: Flowers, theme park rides and hot springs

Kimpoy Feliciano’s trip through central Taiwan moves from flowers at Sun Moon Lake Daylily Garden to rides at Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village, with a relaxing stop at Guguan Hot Springs.

His video captures the laughter and startled reactions at the theme park before he unwinds in the warm water, surrounded by mountain scenery. At Xpark, he calls his family to share a view of the penguins, a small moment that makes the trip feel personal.

His itinerary has plenty for a holiday with friends or family, whether you prefer a gentle stroll, a thrill ride or time to soak.

Waves of stopover: A taste of Taiwan between flights

A long wait between flights can be a chance to see Taiwan on a free half-day tour. Former flight attendant Jen Barangan-David tries the different routes from Taoyuan International Airport: Danjiang Bridge and Tamsui Old Street in the morning, Dadaocheng & Dihua Street and Ximending shopping district in the afternoon, and Zhongli Tourist Night Market in the evening.

Her stopover journey gives you a look at each option before you choose one to suit your flight schedule. Evening tours require a group reservation by email.

There’s an extra perk for eligible transit passengers: NT$600 in vouchers to spend at participating shops and restaurants at Taoyuan International Airport. Available to non-Taiwanese passport holders entering Taiwan for up to 24 hours, the voucher promotion has been extended through December 31, 2028, or until funds run out.

Visit the official Free Half-Day Tour website for tour bookings, eligibility requirements and voucher registration details.

Film your Taiwan story, win a trip

You can tell your own Taiwan story in a short video, whether you’ve visited before or are imagining your first trip.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration, together with the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines, China Airlines and STARLUX Airlines, invites Filipino citizens aged 18 and above to enter “Taiwan 100 Ways - Film Your Way” with a 30- to 60-second vertical video. Prizes include a four-day, three-night Taiwan trip for two with flights and accommodation, round-trip airline tickets, or an EasyCard loaded with NT$10,000. Submit your entry by January 15, 2027.

Full mechanics are on the contest page.

For those planning another visit, “Return to Taiwan, Double Your Luck” offers eligible independent travelers from overseas a chance to win NT$5,000 in spending credits. To qualify, they must have visited Taiwan on or after January 1, 2023, and before registering, and meet the campaign’s other requirements.

Eligible friends or family members traveling with them can also win NT$3,000 in spending credits. Visit the campaign website for full eligibility and registration details.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Taiwan Tourism Administration. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.