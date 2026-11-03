Taiwan Excellence connects innovation with Philippine business opportunities at Taiwan Expo 2026

The pavilion's three-day program also moved beyond product displays by creating opportunities for visitors to learn how technology can be applied to real-world business needs.

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwan Excellence brought together Taiwanese innovation, technology and business opportunities at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion during Taiwan Expo 2026, giving Philippine businesses, industry professionals and consumers a closer look at solutions designed for a smarter future.

Under the theme “Empowering a Smarter Future,” the three-day pavilion showcased Taiwan Excellence-awarded companies and their technologies across computing, digital infrastructure, healthcare, mobility, consumer electronics and smart living.

Beyond showcasing products, the pavilion provided visitors with opportunities to experience the technologies firsthand, engage with industry experts and explore how these innovations can address real-world needs and potential applications in the Philippine market.

For those discovering Taiwan Excellence for the first time, Brian Lee, executive director of the Strategic Marketing Department at the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), described the recognition as a mark of Taiwan’s leading innovation.

“For those discovering Taiwan Excellence for the first time, it represents the very best innovation from Taiwan and is often described as the Oscars of Taiwanese industries," Lee said.

The pavilion featured brands including Acer Incorporated, Acerpure Inc., Aetina Corporation, AiSeed Inc., Asus and ROG, AVer Information Inc., Datavideo Technologies Co. Ltd., D-Link, DEMAI Business LTD., Gigabyte, Heartway Medical Products Co. Ltd., HEPTY International Technology Co. Ltd., Jian Ling Technology Co. Ltd., Kuang Yu Metal Working Co. Ltd., Litemax Electronics Inc., MicroBase Technology Corp., MSI, Sauber Technology Co. Ltd., Shuttle Inc., Syntec Technology Co. Ltd., Team Group Inc., Transcend Information Inc., Vision Electronics Industrial Co. Ltd., and Zyxel Networks.

Together, these companies presented technologies spanning computing, digital infrastructure, healthcare, mobility, consumer electronics and smart living, giving Philippine businesses and industry professionals a broader view of Taiwanese technologies and their potential applications.

From technology showcase to industry learning

The pavilion's three-day program also moved beyond product displays by creating opportunities for visitors to learn how technology can be applied to real-world business needs.

On the first day, Ivana Alawi explored the pavilion through a tour of its different zones, experiencing selected technologies and products firsthand alongside Taiwan VIPs. Her visit brought greater attention to the featured innovations while giving audiences a closer look at how these technologies can translate into practical applications.

On the second day, the pavilion hosted two 60-minute workshops focused on technology, entrepreneurship and the changing demands of modern businesses.

Jay Ortiz, AI generalist of DarkSide Studio, led the session “AI Generalist: A Strategic Roadmap for Sustainable Success in the Age of AI,” exploring the growing role of artificial intelligence and the importance of adapting to an increasingly AI-driven business environment.

This was followed by Jesse Tan, co-founder and VP of Sales & Marketing at PC Express, who led “Buy Back Your Time: The Tech Stack Every Filipino Entrepreneur Actually Needs,” focusing on how technology can help entrepreneurs address everyday business demands and make better use of their time and resources.

On the final day, Eric Redulfin, known as the “Godfather of Esports,” also visited the pavilion and toured its different zones, experiencing the technologies and solutions showcased by the participating Taiwan Excellence companies. His visit added another perspective to the pavilion's focus on how technology continues to shape different industries and communities.

The pavilion also featured product talks from Aetina Corporation, Team Group Inc., Zyxel Networks, Jian Ling Technology Co., Ltd. and Sauber Technology Co. Ltd., providing visitors with opportunities to learn more about the technologies and solutions represented by the participating companies.

Bringing innovation closer to Filipino audiences

The pavilion's first day also highlighted how technology can be made more accessible and relatable to Filipino audiences through the participation of Ivana Alawi, who explored the different zones and experienced selected technologies firsthand alongside Taiwan VIPs.

After her pavilion experience, she highlighted the quality and innovation represented by Taiwan Excellence-awarded products.

“I learned a lot, and I’m very happy that these kinds of products are being brought here to the Philippines. The Taiwan Excellence Award is very difficult to earn, so you know that the products have gone through a rigorous process and are truly high quality. But it’s not just about quality. These products also represent the next level of innovation and a smarter future," Alawi said.

She also emphasized the importance of technology being practical and accessible in everyday life.

“Technology should be easy to use, simple, and, most importantly, make our lives easier. The technologies being showcased here are also designed with safety and health in mind. So, it’s not just about having a smarter life. It’s also about having a better life," she said.

Her hands-on experience across the pavilion's different zones allowed audiences to see the technologies beyond their technical specifications, showing how innovation can translate into practical applications for everyday users.

On the final day, actress Dimples Romana visited the pavilion and experienced its technologies and activities, further connecting the showcase with Filipino audiences.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Taiwan Excellence. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.