The Philippines leads Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Southeast Asia list with 54 companies

The Philippines leads Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2026 list, with 54 Great Place To Work Certified™ companies recognized—the highest number among Southeast Asian countries. Golden Arches Development Corporation debuts at no. 7, the highest new entry on the list.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has more companies on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2026 list than any other country, with 54 certified companies named in the ranking released today by Fortune and Great Place To Work®.

Philippine employers lead from the front. Golden Arches Development Corporation enters at no. 7, and Balibago Waterworks System, no. 19, and Megaworld Corporation, no. 22, follow inside the top 25.

Now in its second year, the Southeast Asia list builds on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, which has drawn on Great Place To Work’s workplace research in the US since 1998. The 2026 Southeast Asia ranking is informed by confidential survey responses from 1,322,537 employees across 10 countries.

The homegrown companies at the top of the list have deep roots. Golden Arches opened the country’s first McDonald’s on Morayta Street in Manila in 1981 and now runs around 800 restaurants nationwide.

Photo Release Balibago Waterworks System stands among the leading local employers recognized in Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For™?Southeast Asia 2026, ranking 19th.

Balibago Waterworks began in 1958 as a local water provider in Angeles City, Pampanga, and now holds more than 90 municipal franchises across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Megaworld, the township developer behind landmark communities such as Eastwood City, Uptown Bonifacio and McKinley Hill, climbs to no. 22 from no. 90 last year.

Homegrown firms Arcanys (no. 34), D&V Philippines (no. 56), Outsourced Quality Assured Services (no. 66), GoTeam (no. 83) and Altius Inspiro (no. 96) rank alongside global names including Cisco (no. 4), Synchrony (no. 41) and Atlassian (no. 100).

Photo Release Megaworld Corporation ranks 22nd in Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2026, climbing from 90th place in 2025.

“Global companies have long come to the Philippines for its people, but this year’s Fortune list illustrates what happens when employers invest in building high-performance workplace cultures," Charles Plumley, general manager of Great Place To Work® Philippines, said.

“Twenty-seven companies on the list are certified only in the Philippines, putting Filipino teams at the heart of their recognition. Golden Arches’ debut at No. 7 brings that story to the frontline, where scaling a strong culture across restaurant teams is critical to delivering a consistent customer experience and business results. Building great workplaces helps businesses compete on quality and productivity while creating more rewarding careers for Filipinos,” Plumley added.

Philippine-headquartered companies on the 2026 list

Rank Company Sector 7 Golden Arches Development Corporation (McDonald’s Philippines) Quick-service restaurants 19 Balibago Waterworks System Water utility 22 Megaworld Corporation Real estate 34 Arcanys Software development 56 D&V Philippines Business services 66 Outsourced Quality Assured Services Business services 82 Universal Robina Corporation Food manufacturing 83 GoTeam Business services 96 Altius Inspiro Business services

The full list is available at greatplacetowork.com.ph/best-workplaces/sea/fortune.

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