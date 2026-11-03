After 303 nurses in five years, Towne Kids takes 'Step Up' into a new chapter with US growth

Towne Kids CEO Mindy Tyner and the Towne Kids Philippine Recruitment Team led by Drixie Gonzales, with Jelean Punzalan and Krizel Velasquez, hold up the “Step Up” sign during a virtual call announcing a new TN Visa pathway for Filipino nurses.

Marking five years of pediatric home care in New Jersey and Massachusetts, Towne Kids steps up its commitment to Filipino nurses with a new TN Visa pathway that expands its US deployment pipeline

MANILA, Philippines — Five years ago, Towne Kids started with a simple belief: that Filipino nurses deserved a real opportunity to build their careers abroad, and that children with complex medical needs deserved care that was personal as well as clinical.

Today, that belief has grown into a track record, 303 Filipino nurses, 231 women and 72 men, deployed to pediatric home-care assignments across New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Now, as the company marks its fifth year, Towne Kids is taking its own Step Up.

Through Step Up, Towne Kids is expanding its US deployment pipeline by opening another pathway to qualified Filipino nurses currently working in Canada who may be eligible to pursue opportunities in the United States through the TN Visa, subject to individual qualifications and applicable immigration requirements.

For Towne Kids, this isn't simply about creating another route for nurses to take. It's about the company building greater capacity to reach qualified talent, strengthen its pipeline and support its continued growth in the US

"Five years ago, we set out to prove that recruiting nurses the right way and delivering great pediatric care could go hand in hand," said Mindy Tyner, CEO of Towne Kids.

"Every year since, we've asked ourselves the same question: how do we do more of this, and do it well? Step Up is part of our answer. We're building another route into our pipeline so we can keep creating opportunities for nurses while growing the care we provide to children and families," Tyner added.

The 303-nurse milestone represents more than a number. It reflects five years of learning how to recruit, prepare, deploy and support Filipino nurses from the moment they start in pediatric home care.

That process has also shaped how Towne Kids evaluates readiness in the first place. Rather than treating prior bedside experience as the only measure of whether a nurse is prepared, the company provides clinical training and hands-on guidance to help qualified nurses grow into pediatric home care roles.

With over 600 additional nurses in the pipeline, Towne Kids continues to expand its reach among qualified Filipino nurses. Step Up carries that same philosophy into a new pipeline, reaching qualified Filipino nurses already working in Canada who may be eligible to pursue US opportunities through the TN Visa.

"Every part of our growth over the past five years has come down to learning how to better support the nurses who come through our doors," said Drixie Gonzales, recruitment manager of Towne Kids.

"Step Up takes what we've learned and applies it to a new pathway. It's not only about bringing more nurses into the US, it's about building a stronger pipeline and making sure the right support is there once they become part of Towne Kids," Gonzales continued.

New Jersey and Massachusetts remain at the center of Towne Kids' operations, with additional states already part of the company's growth roadmap. The expansion takes more than identifying new markets, it requires a deeper, more reliable pipeline of qualified nurses who can meet the needs of children and families as the company scales.

That's where Step Up fits into the larger picture: another way to connect with qualified Filipino talent, built on the same recruitment, training and support systems that have carried Towne Kids through its first five years.

"Five years and 303 nurses have taught us that growth isn't just about the number," Tyner said. "It's about whether we've built the right systems and support behind it. As we move into this next chapter, that's what we're focused on getting right."

The fifth anniversary, then, isn't just a milestone to look back on, it's a point to build forward from. Step Up marks how the company plans to build on it: a stronger pipeline, more capacity and a growing commitment to pediatric care across the United States.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored Towne Kids. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.